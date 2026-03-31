and Trump may have been misled AGAIN (by deepstate subverters as he is no military man and never served…remember, Trump did not enter the draft I think due to bone spurs or bunions??? but he did not serve so really knows nothing substantial about the military workings but that is ok, that is where the military commanders are key to the operations and he depends heavily on everything, all advice from the military planners, joints chiefs etc. regarding military, as this is not building a condo building) so he was IMO badly misled as to the ‘ease’ of this ‘excursion’ as they put it, but in reality, we the public are witnessing all out war and Iran is waging a stunning fight…I admit, I am confused as to their capabilities and wonder if it is the Russians helping them…this should have been a couple days affair…one can argue what we are witnessing is our side thinking this was going to be a quick operation, in out, and they will acquiesce and capitulate, but they are/were thinking this is fight for motherland, a fight for actual survival, and a fight avenging the death of their religious leader (s).

I never supported this bombing by Trump as you know, and felt he was fucked by bad people into this, yet I want my US troops safe (I stand by my flag) and to come home safe. So I stand by Trump as commander yet 200% have disagreed and do disagree with sending our troops there, and any of the past bombings and present bombings. I think it was wrong. This could have been dealt with differently. We have made a clusterfuck of a mess now! How do we get out? Is this Vietnam 3.0? Is this going to be worse than Iraq? Why could we not let the Iranians handle their regime change business? or use crippling economic sanctions or use our covert CIA black ops et al.? we bypassed many tools in the toolbox. why? who is or was controlling Trump’s decision?

Trump and Hegseth (I told Trump to fire that dry-drunk sex abuser months now) now needs urgent help to open the Strait of Hormuz else the price of oil will rocket up and it can crater the global economy; critically, these European nations need to understand that while Iran has shown it can defy a combined US and Israel aerial bombardment for over one month now and shockingly e.g. hitting our F-35 invisible stealth jet fighter, blowing up US military bases and equipment across the Middle East, blowing up our billion dollar E-3 ‘invisible’ satellite plane, apparently in some way damaging the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford that now word is that its out of commission for at least one year for repairs, the Gerald Ford being the MOST advanced carrier in the world…

these nations best remember it is the US that crossed the Atlantic in WWII and Eddy and Edith put blood and treasure on the line. Put down their tools and came…16, 17, 18 years old…laid their lives down for people they would never see…recall Pointe du Hoc which is a seminal and critical aspect of WW II and how it turned out, with its dramatic cliffside site located in Normandy, France, and where the U.S. Army Rangers had to scale 100-foot cliffs while under heavy German fire during the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944. And where many paid their lives down and where the tide was turned.

We know it was the Soviets who put blood and treasure on the line too, we know, but it was America that gave her sons and all we sought was a small plot here and there to bury our fallen. Then. We did not want no one’s resources or oil or stuff, we wanted no occupation, just land to bury the dead we gave to you Europe. That was and is America. It is now exposed, she is exposed, for Iran is proving formidable and resilient and determined to fight to the end. Much more than recognized. In fact, the US may need to walk away with Hormuz closed and Iran degraded but intact. Yet I will say Trump was victorious if he takes off-ramp now and declares a victory of sorts…

Trump needs this help NOW as US and Israel by all accounts are on the backfoot taking incoming which should not be so…Iran is rag-dolling the USA and this is stunning…even baby rag-dolling is a significant stunning situation. and these European nations best understand if US is placing its sons and daughters at risk and some may bleed and may die, to open that Hormuz, then Europe has to do same. They benefit from the oil too! Trump is right!

Trump is right to be angry that the airspace is closed to the US military for this hampers their efforts. What can he do? They are not listening to him. They are all disregarding him, laughing at him, and blowing him off. How did we come to such disregard globally? As if all of our political capital and prowess and authority is diminished and spiraling the drain. The image and power of USA has been badly hurt by this Iran action and our dominance is circling the drain for Iran has shown by its response, that there are gaps and weaknesses in our military. Lockheed sold us a bag of goods re stealth etc. They must be investigated by congress but I do not expect anything like that, for many congress persons get bag money kickback money from those billion dollar Lockheed military industrial complex contracts.

TRUMP APPROVAL 33%, this is a real concern…

Trump Hits Out at France For Closing Airspace to US Military

White House Responds to Spain Closing Airspace to US Military

Italy denies US aircraft access to military base, Corriere says

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