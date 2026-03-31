Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
9h

Europe knows something or understands something we seem to not and this is why they are unwilling to get involved. what do they know about such a war with Iran that this administration does not or did not know?

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
8h

France and UK are politically catering to the muslims overwhelming each country by denying USA.

If the non-muslim politicians want to remain in power then they know they must bend over and grab their ankles in order to be politically sodomized.

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