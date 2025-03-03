'France is ready to use its nuclear deterrent to help protect Europe; Fighter jets carrying nuclear weapons could potentially be deployed to Germany as the US threatens to withdraw
French nuclear shield could extend across Europe Jet fighters armed with nuclear weapons could be posted to Germany; seeks “independence” for Europe from Donald Trump’s America.’ Canada? Yes!
Should Canada do same? And yes Europe, we are done tired protecting you! Defend yourself now! No more of our blood and treasure, our tax money! You handle your business. It is ‘America First’! That means too that USA must not interfere with other sovereign nations (even if the US envies and lusts for what other nations have and crazy people around Trump who want other people’s resources to enrich themselves encourages him) and my hope is Trump will reverse…I think he will. He campaigned that way. So, I trust him.
Thank you Macron, please do this, please get off the back of USA…please Europe, please grow up and handle your own business.
‘Friedrich Merz, expected to be the next German chancellor after winning his country’s elections on Sunday, has called on Britain and France to extend their nuclear protection as he seeks “independence” for Europe from Donald Trump’s America.’
Macron could extend nuclear shield across Europe after Trump meeting
European leaders taking financial responsibility for their own nations' security and defense is a welcome move -- theoretically. If only those leaders had the judgment to take clear-headed decisions, which is something we have yet to observe.
Money people pulling the strings and rubbing their hands!?