Again, anyone stating that the COVID mRNA vaccines saved lives and were beneficial, are misleading you. While we can be declarative about the harms and deaths, there is also no evidence, no study showing that this vaccine saved one (1) life. Just one. We can be declarative that the COVID vaccine saved no one!

The reality is that the COVID response, from lockdowns, to school closures, to business closures, to mask mandates all harmed, save no one, was of NO benefit, and the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine killed…did not help, it killed! This is the fact and it may be INCONVENIENT to some who wish that it did work, but it did not! It was all a lie!

That is their legacy, Malone et al., and people like me are working on POTUS Trump (behind the scenes) to change that language, such that no one, not even POTUS Trump, can and must state that the lockdowns worked, or that the OWS vaccines worked. OWS was a failure! All of it!

The evidence is clear, it never did, did not work, and in fact, while of no benefit, it actually harmed and killed.

It is time that the truth be told, and stated, and it is time we stopped all the bullshitting and lies to the American people by both administrations. I do not give a damn about the politics or election. It is time people be told the truth.

OWS was a pure failure. From the lockdowns to the vaccine and all of it, all of it, 100% of it was a lie. The greatest fraud on the USA and the world, was this COVID PCR (Fauci, Birx, Hahn, US Task Force IMO save Giroir et al.) manufactured fake non-pandemic (COVID was NEVER a pandemic) using the lie of asymptomatic transmission and equal risk of severe outcome if exposed regardless of baseline risk and age (they, US Task Force in early 2020 said 5 year old Johnny was at the same risk as 85 year-old granny with 4 underlying grave medical conditions, if exposed to whatever it was). What pure utter garbage, medically, scientifically, clinically. And they knew, all of them, that it could not be substantiated.

I ask POTUS Trump again, to never ever state that the OWS or the lockdowns or the vaccine worked and it is time Sir, it is time POTUS Trump, to stand up, we love you, support you, I want you back in the WH and you IMO save Abe and George, was the greatest POTUS; the other side mandated it and thank God we know your position was never to; so this is not about blame of you, just that the public needs closure, healing, justice, accountability and really and truly it can only start with your leadership on it.

It is time, to call them all out, who did your Presidency wrong bringing the fake ‘false-positive’ over-cycled PCR-created fraud pandemic to affect your re-election, and to state what happened and to not disregard the actual reality of what Americans LIVED! We lived it, we faced it, we were harmed by the OWS response, the lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Weissman Kariko mRNA vaccine. It saved not one person! It actually killed!

Major Study: 3% of Covid Vaxxed Have Died Suddenly - Slay News

‘An alarming new study has confirmed that millions of Americans who received Covid mRNA shots have died suddenly as a “side effect” of the injections.

The study, conducted by two researchers from German Jordanian University, SEEIT, Computer Engineering Department as well as the University of Petra, Faculty of Information Systems in the Middle Eastern nation of Jordan, found that almost 3 percent of Covid-vaccinated people died after receiving the shots.

The researchers sought to compile an extensive list of all known side effects from the Covid mRNA injections.

The study, published in Informatics in Medicine Unlocked, found that 2.9% of people who received the shots were killed by the “vaccine.”

With an estimated 230 million Americans deemed to be “fully vaccinated,” the study asserts that 6.67 million were killed by the injections in the United States alone.

The researchers note that the vast majority of those who died were not hospitalized, meaning they died suddenly or unexpectedly.

Most of those who died were under the age of 60.

The pair of researchers, Prefoessors Nadia Al-Rousan and Hazem Al-Najjar, analyzed data for all COVID-19 vaccines, including Merck, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Janssen, part of Johnson and Johnson.

The data for this study involves approximately 65,000 cases documented across 40 specific symptoms from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Variables such as mortality status, gender, age, number of vaccine doses, hospitalization status, and the number of days following vaccination were all included in a cross-tabulation analysis to establish connections between vaccinated individuals and the variables under examination.

The findings are troubling to say the least, especially considering the huge death rate.

The researchers created a new database of all side effects recorded from the injections.

Aside from death, the recorded symptoms of the side effects include:

headache

chills

fatigue

nausea

dizziness

injection site erythema

myalgia

rash

arthralgia

pruritus

vomiting

hypoesthesia

lymphadenopathy

urticaria

diarrhea

asthenia

malaise

hyperhidrosis

cough

increased heart rate

tremors

blood pressure changes

tachycardia

musculoskeletal

migraine

anxiety

stiffness

syncope

dysgeusia

blurred vision

insomnia

eye pain

nasopharyngitis

seizure

eye pruritus

Bell’s palsy

dyspepsia

deafness

myocardial infarction

colitis

gout

eye infection

palsy

The scientists conducted a “death rate test” involving vaccine impact on the death of vaccinated people.

The J&J vaccine had the lowest death rate, whereas the “unknown” manufacturer’s vaccine had the largest death rate.

According to the data, the death rate for vaccinated people younger than 60 years presents as a troublingly high number compared with those older than 60 years.

People under 60 accounted for 97.4 % of the total number of deaths.

The results indicate that people under the age of 60 who are vaccinated have a higher risk of death than people over the age of 60.

In this study, the majority of vaccinated people presented various symptoms.

The majority of vaccinated subjects who suffered some form of side effects were females under 60 years of age.

The three most common symptoms were headache, chill, and fatigue.

The most alarming figure is the death fate, however.

2.9% of all vaccinated people died suddenly or unexpectedly after the first or second dose.

The results indicated that the majority of deaths occurred after the first dose.

Those who died because of the vaccine were younger than 60 years old, which indicates that younger people are at risk because of the vaccine, a troubling finding.

The Jordanian authors caution that based on their outcomes “the first three days after the vaccination are very important in determining the status of vaccinated people.”

Because of the unfolding data showing some young people have troubling side effects, the authors emphasize the importance of tailored vaccination approaches.

Overall, adverse effects remain rare the authors acknowledge.

However, “rare” is a relative term when hundreds of millions or more are vaccinated.

There is an urgency the authors state to “comprehensively evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of pediatric vaccination campaigns.”

This investigation probed the incidence of death.

Based on five variables to comprehend the vaccine’s effect on the human body, the findings suggest the total death rate was almost 3% among all vaccinated individuals.

Most of those who died were not hospitalized and were under 60 years old.

While 2.9% appears to be a small number at face value, it would account for tens of millions of deaths among vaccinated people around the world.

In the United States alone it would account for 6.67 million sudden deaths.

The discovered death rate was higher after the first dose than after the second dose, the researchers note.

The majority of cases occurred within three days after vaccination.’

