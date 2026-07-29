the money game

The Billionaire Blowing the Whistle on Trump’s Crypto Shop

World Liberty put $800 million in the president’s pocket. Justin Sun is alleging fraud.

‘Neither Don Jr., Eric, and Barron nor anyone else with the Trump name was on the video call that day. Instead, on the other side were World Liberty’s three top executives: an internet-marketing hustler who had spent time in jail on drug charges and been sued multiple times for fraud, a former professional pickup artist, and the son of Donald Trump’s best friend. Chase Herro, the internet marketer, was a wiry 41-year-old with sleeve tattoos, perma-stubble, and a vocabulary rich in blue-collar slang. Zak Folkman, the pickup artist, also 41, had both ears pierced and win! tattooed on one biceps in a comic-book-style speech bubble. He and Herro had previously launched a crypto platform that was hacked and drained of money, prompting accusations from at least one large investor of insider theft. The third co-founder was Zach Witkoff, the 33-year-old son of Steve Witkoff, the real-’…