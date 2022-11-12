FREE book 'Presidential Takedown' on how Fauci and deepstate and CDC, NIH etc. conspired with lockdowns and a fraud pandemic response including operation warp speed and fraud ineffective and harmful
HOW TO USE ALLOW IN A SENTENCE
At the beginning of the pandemic, the FDA took the unprecedented step of allowing companies like Legere’s to distribute antibody tests that were not authorized by the agency.
SYNONYMS FOR allow
Compare Synonyms
approve
authorize
favor
oblige
pass
recognize
release
support
tolerate
accord
accredit
admit
bear
brook
certify
commission
consent
empower
endorse
endure
indulge
let
license
okay
sanction
stand
suffer
warrant
be big
be game for
free up
give a blank check
give carte blanche
give leave
give permission
give the go-ahead
give the green light
go along with
grant permission
hear of
hold with
live with
pass on
put up with
sit still for
take kindly to
See also synonyms for: allowed / allowing / allows
We are receiving in this country what we are allowing. Stop the genocide by water, air, medical tyrranny. the rampant spirit of Pharmakia, and sheer criminal insanity set loose under the guise of authority that was never given - nor allowed by the People of this nation and the World. Carrying signs and writing books for posterity will not be enough to stem the tidal wave coming upon us. We must win this war for human kind fast. Our three Branches are failed and the Constitution is being ignored and mocked.