life savings or life to pay for health care and also, if I were POTUS, no war, America pulls all of its bases out of all nations, just keep embassies, pulls all troops home, touch no nation stuff, just big up our military, make it strong have our military and be prepared to defend if someone fucks around, but step to fuck back and leave everyone alone. and bring back hangings in one week after any proven capital crime, hung publicly…if rape, murder, proven, sodomize, rape a child, you must be killed by the State in one week, if capital crimes, then you will be put down…one week…all appeals in one week…6 days 7th is for hanging. and that goes for all in the Trump orbit Trump world, Biden world, Bush or Obama who also were fucking little girls and boys with Epstein, get names, get the evidence in the public, let us hang them…no matter who they are…State hanging though…

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

https://www.givesendgo.com/drpaulalexander

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

we let the legal system work in one week…in groups even and in one week…just a phone call…to family that you be leaving this earth. in one week. all who conspired in fake fraud PCR created non-pandemic COVID, we hang them once judges, juries, courts say guilty of deaths, we fucking hang them high, all linked to deadly OWS lockdowns, and the deadly failed non-sterilizing non-neutralizing negatively effective immune tolerance causing Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Moncef Perna Hahn Azar Walensky Jha Pfizer Moderna all executives BioNTech Weissman et al…all linked to that deadly ineffective still RFK Jr. reason it is, on the market in USA…go to my 120 Horsemen list, we find them take them to courts and if declared guilty of causing needless deaths by their policies and actions, we hang them…

and leave the nation alone and no POTUS every day going on media or tv et al., we do not want to see you or hear your voice, POTUS Trump, that goes for you most, we are fed up…come to the nation ONLY if important, most of the time its bloviating shit…stop, let it mean something again.

thus leave the American people alone, stop using the Justice department against your political enemies as your own red and brown shirts…stop…we know what you are doing…

Long live our military, our police, our border agents. I stand with you Trump, but truth is, as much as I support you and there are many good things you did (magnificent) to warrant (while your catastrophes and disastrous policies etc. doomed the mid terms) you are basically done, lame duck, you are finished, the MAGA is dead, Americans do not want it, in no form whatsoever, Republicans are over, and your Presidency is over. I want you over the final 2 years to reset your legacy and reverse most of your first 2 years so that your legacy can fix. You are a good man fundamentally. I ask you to work with Democrats please and we fire Democrats and Republicans each time at polls until we get it right. Lord bless POTUS Trump, keep him safe, cover him with gracious mercy and favor and peace and help him make optimal ALL American decisions. Long lie Trump, God bless this United States of America, greatest with Canada nations, last beacons of hope. God bless our flags, I stand with them and of my island. of birth.

Fire these losers Sir, today:

1)Mullin all hat no cowboy moron, inept rude obnoxious idiot

2)RFK Jr., a waste of time sell out inept shirtless ‘want to date every reporter’ clown

3)drunk rapist SECDEF whiskey Pete Hegseth, terrible incompetent dangerous sadist

4)Patel drunk AWOL FBI chief, a dangerous brown clown

5)Kushner not elected dangerous inept clown Mr. ventilator

6)Lutnick Mr. fake Cantor tears man, Mr. Epstein buddy little girl sodomizer Epstein, inept loser

7)Vance, fire him, he has zero chance of being POTUS, be careful of him, he is liable to help impeach you…Brutus in the waiting. only way he can see the oval office, his career politically is done! as the night is going to fade, that sure

Start here Sir, huge love to you!

Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)

Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)

Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA Commissioner)

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)

Gustave F. Perna (ran OWS)

Dr. Jay Varma, NYC Covid Czar

Nathan Wolfe (Metabiota)

Tim Walz (governor)

George Soros

Hunter Biden (Metabiota)

Melinda Gates

Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul

Bret Weinstein

Gavin Newsom

Former VP Mike Pence

Sarah Jane “Jane” Halton of Australian government

Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)

Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)

Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID

Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)

Dr. Peter Marks

Dr. Katalin Karikó

Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)

Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)

Jeremy Farrar

Jared Kushner

Members of the CDC’s ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices)

D Hinshaw (Canada)

Dr. Peter Jüni

Mark McGowan, Australian state premier

Dr. Peter Hotez

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Matt Pottinger

The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.

Randi Weingarten

Dr. Leana Wen

Andy Slavitt

Sanjay Gupta (CNN)

Klaus Schwab

The Wellcome Trust

Professor John Skerritt, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Australia

The Rockefeller Foundation

Bill Gates

Rachel Maddow

Cristia Freeland deputy PM /finance minister Canada

SAGE (UK)

Tom Wolf

Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)

Amanda Pritchard (NHS)

Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)

PM Scott Morrison

Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister

Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)

David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario

Christine Grady (ethics NIH)

Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)

Dr. Paul Offit

Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)

Andrea Horwath

Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)

Dr. Drew Weissman

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)

Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Daniel Andrews, former Victorian state premier

All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol

Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)

Michael Osterholm

Dr. Deborah Birx

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)

Dr. Bonnie Henry

Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)

Dr. Theresa Tam

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)

Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)

Ralph Baric

Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)

Mark Zuckerburg

Robert Kadlec

Jack Dorsey

Moncef Slaoui (ran OWS)

Peter Daszak

Eric Topol

Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)

Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC

Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician

Jacinda Ardern

All involved in managing health care in all provinces and territories of Canada. This will be all provincial and territorial Premiers plus all Chief Doctors plus all Ministers of Health and Welfare both federally, territorially and provincially.

Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding

Dr. Asish Jha

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove

Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)

CNN e.g. Sanjay Gupta etc.

FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel

MSM (main stream media overall in USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc.)

The New York Times Editorial Board

Andrew Cuomo aka ‘Mr. ‘come touch my Nipples’ (former New York Governor)

Dr. Andrew Hill

Dr. Vivek Murthy

Tom Frieden

Ursula von der Leyen

Neil Cavuto (FOX)

Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)

Chris Cuomo (CNN)

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

Danielle Smith’s 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022

Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)

Joy Reid

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

François Legault (Quebec)

Don Lemon (CNN)

Trump’s OWS Task Force team (save Giroir)

Members of Crossfire Hurricane Spying (if we can tie their actions to COVID MALFEASANCE, I think we can…Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Presage, Peter Struck, Joseph Pientk, III, Brian Auten, Lisa Paige, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Reins Previs, Robert Voss…I have always felt the ‘insurance’ Page et al. was COVID)

Michael Gunner, Australian politician

Özlem Türeci (mRNA technology, vaccine etc.)

Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minster)

CBC (Broadcasting Corp of Canada): Robert Zimmerman (Vancouver), Susan Bonner (T.O), Gloria Makaranko (Van), ‘Doctor’ Goldman (on payroll), ‘Doctor’ Bogosh (T.O. on payroll), Mr.Horgan (ex-Premier BC), and pretty well everyone else at CBC.

Professor Grant Davies, South Australian Commissioner of the Health and Community Services Complaint Commission (HCSCC)

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

https://www.givesendgo.com/drpaulalexander

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092