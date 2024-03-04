Freedom Fighters in COVID, cry out daily for they know they are whores, the money leeches, the money whores, they are trying but just cannot get off the free donor money, cannot quit; so they will
keep the lie of COVID, the terror, the falsehoods, the games going, the shows, the bullshit, the gimme gimme gimme...'NOTHING IS OVER'! until we the money leeches say it's over
What have they done for you other than enrich themselves and the scope of the fake COVID fraud and lie is now so vast, so devastating…
Yes, they played us…Tier I and Tier II and I argue Tier III
Brokeback mountain
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Freedom Fighters in COVID, cry out daily for they know they are whores, the money leeches, the money whores, they are trying but just cannot get off the free donor money, cannot quit; so they will
The lab leak hoax is another distraction, the only way to create a worldwide pandemic is to clone lots and lots of virus and spread it all over the place.
More here; https://truthaddict.substack.com/p/lab-leak-zoonotic-spillover-or-deliberate
We know what to do, but nobody has the balls to hit the street with pitch forks and torches and burn down the hospitals, and other "TEMPLES of COVID"
https://bilbobitch.substack.com/p/covid-bullshit-its-now-almost-five