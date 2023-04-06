FREEDOM! The real MEN & WOMEN, real, big stones men & women (pension protestors) have taken over BlackRock Headquarters in Paris, this is getting nice & hot! Love it! MAGA! This is what FREEDOM
looks like, regaining it! BREAKING NEWS: BlackRock Paris headquarters is NOW taken by France protestors; BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with US$10 trillion in assets under management
SOURCE:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/french-pension-protests-ignite-again-after-union-talks-prime-minster-fail
You will know the revolution is real when the Rothschild castles catch fire.
Love the French and their ability to protest.