'French police thwart terror attack ahead of Paris Olympics this summer'; was the attacker Hindu? No! Then had to be Jewish, No! Shit, tell me he was Christian? No! that leaves muslim, islamist right
Well, that last choice was correct & grasshopper, you may now leave the temple, he was indeed muslim islamist jihadist! who would have thunk? & the likes of him in USA NOW due to shia Obama & Biden
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ding! I'll take who is solely there to attack the Hindus and the Jews for $200 Paul.
There have been a lot of false flag attacks that aren't what they seem. For instance, remember the dancing Israelis on 9/11, some of whom were known Mossad agents? It seems that Israel had foreknowledge of 9/11 at the very least and likely had quite a bit more involvement. Sort of like how the FBI had undercover agents on Jan 6th. Also, look into the USS Liberty false flag attack where Israel blew up a US ship with the intent of blaming it on Egypt. And, the Lavone affair, another Israeli false flag attack that was meant to be blamed on the Muslim brotherhood. And, the US intelligence agencies got busted several times orchestrating terrorist attacks and trying to recruit poor uneducated Muslim men to blame it on. I would go as far to say that the majority of so-called Islamist terrorist attacks in the past 30 years have been false flag attacks. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lavon_Affair