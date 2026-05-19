Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward's avatar
edward
40mEdited

Wars are another contrived means of making money by its idolators and to lower world populations. "Love of money is the root of ALL EVIL" And will be to the end. The greed and selfishness manifests in many.

Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4h

Destroying the world economy helps those whose lives matter who can buy up big at the bottom of the market and if people are angry at Iran they won't be thinking about the Americans who sodomized the kiddies of all nations on the island. This is what Americans wanted and voted for.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture