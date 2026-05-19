Friend of mines, TriTorch, read his substack, find a way to support him...his seminal work, always stunning! he needs support! 'War is called a theater for a reason, all the world is a stage. At some
point people are going to wake up to the fact that all of this is a horrific stage production, with terrible actors, and the citizens are unwitting extras in this loathsome movie with real consequence
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https://substack.com/@tritorch
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War is called a theater for a reason, all the world is a stage.
At some point people are going to wake up to the fact that all of this is a horrific stage production, with terrible actors, and the citizens are unwitting extras in this loathsome movie with real consequences.
The politicians and bureaucrats are all bought, blackmailed, and bribed and reading literal scripts, and as the show gets deliberately more ludicrous and outrageous (demoralizing mentacide), so does their digital ID, 15 minute CBDC prison get closer to reality.
One morning you’ll wake up to find they are:
“taking down the scenery, pulling back the curtains, moving the tables and chairs out of the way and showing you the brick wall at the back of the theater.” -Zappa
We have to act to save ourselves, because no one is coming to our rescue. Here is how: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.
The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:
The solution is to get local, get self-reliant, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sheriff’s office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.
No one is coming to our rescue. Everyone is looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
RESOLVX HEALTH
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wars are another contrived means of making money by its idolators and to lower world populations. "Love of money is the root of ALL EVIL" And will be to the end. The greed and selfishness manifests in many.
Destroying the world economy helps those whose lives matter who can buy up big at the bottom of the market and if people are angry at Iran they won't be thinking about the Americans who sodomized the kiddies of all nations on the island. This is what Americans wanted and voted for.