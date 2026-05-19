Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

TriTorch

https://substack.com/@tritorch

Out Here On the Perimeter

War is called a theater for a reason, all the world is a stage.

At some point people are going to wake up to the fact that all of this is a horrific stage production, with terrible actors, and the citizens are unwitting extras in this loathsome movie with real consequences.

The politicians and bureaucrats are all bought, blackmailed, and bribed and reading literal scripts, and as the show gets deliberately more ludicrous and outrageous (demoralizing mentacide), so does their digital ID, 15 minute CBDC prison get closer to reality.

One morning you’ll wake up to find they are:

“taking down the scenery, pulling back the curtains, moving the tables and chairs out of the way and showing you the brick wall at the back of the theater.” -Zappa

We have to act to save ourselves, because no one is coming to our rescue. Here is how: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.

The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:

The solution is to get local, get self-reliant, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sheriff’s office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

No one is coming to our rescue. Everyone is looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH