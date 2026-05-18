Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
8m

Trump gave this guy a job, a good one, one with responsibility, he has done nothing and these type of people need to stop subverting the POTUS...serve him and the nation, not your own ego and money needs.

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LAE
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Let’s start demonizing the D’s on the left who travel to 3rd world countries tries. Basking in drinking excursions with TDA CRIMINALS, and assisting with oil deliveries against US Sanctions. Where are those reports? Thank you. Let’s lay ALL truth out there please.

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