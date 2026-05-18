This dude thinks the job is a stage that he is acting on, that it is his to have fun with. To benefit from…he is unsuitable for the post, not qualified, never was, this is FOX news reporter person, that’s it. And if POTUS Trump is worried about losing Indian vote, do not worry, they are embarrassed by the Cash money man too. This guy has nothing to show for his stint thus far but headaches to 47, except some complicity with Pom Pom Pam Bambi Bondi as AG to delay and obfuscate re Epstein pedophilia and file cover-up of rich elite prominent men in US and seemingly directly in Trump’s Palm Beach orbit and cabinet.

Fire him!

‘FBI Director Kash Patel is facing fresh scrutiny after two new reports revealed he participated in a “VIP” snorkeling excursion in Hawaii and traveled aboard an FBI jet to attend a luxury country music concert outing with his girlfriend. The episodes are deepening concerns about his use of government resources and the increasingly celebrity-inflected culture surrounding his leadership of the bureau.

Patel has spent recent weeks battling allegations about excessive drinking, retaliatory investigations, and erratic management inside the FBI while simultaneously trying to consolidate control over an’…

This guy is using the office to impress his woman, so fire him! Go spend your own money Cask Kash and snorkel on your own time and dime and do not desecrate burial places of fallen soldiers.

Kash Patel’s bizarre, lavish outings are becoming a serious problem for the FBI

Reports about a Pearl Harbor “VIP snorkel” and an FBI jet trip to a country music concert are intensifying scrutiny of the Trump-aligned FBI chief.