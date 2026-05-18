Friends in Israel told me that the bombing war is to begin this week again? Kash Patel, FBI head, is a major liability for our great POTUS Trump, drinking on the job, FBI worry about IF he can lead in
crisis due to his drinking spree as reported, cannot wake him from office, need battering ram?, using FBI Director position to abuse office, using FBI jets for private activities? FIRE him POTUS Trump
This dude thinks the job is a stage that he is acting on, that it is his to have fun with. To benefit from…he is unsuitable for the post, not qualified, never was, this is FOX news reporter person, that’s it. And if POTUS Trump is worried about losing Indian vote, do not worry, they are embarrassed by the Cash money man too. This guy has nothing to show for his stint thus far but headaches to 47, except some complicity with Pom Pom Pam Bambi Bondi as AG to delay and obfuscate re Epstein pedophilia and file cover-up of rich elite prominent men in US and seemingly directly in Trump’s Palm Beach orbit and cabinet.
Fire him!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘FBI Director Kash Patel is facing fresh scrutiny after two new reports revealed he participated in a “VIP” snorkeling excursion in Hawaii and traveled aboard an FBI jet to attend a luxury country music concert outing with his girlfriend. The episodes are deepening concerns about his use of government resources and the increasingly celebrity-inflected culture surrounding his leadership of the bureau.
Patel has spent recent weeks battling allegations about excessive drinking, retaliatory investigations, and erratic management inside the FBI while simultaneously trying to consolidate control over an’…
This guy is using the office to impress his woman, so fire him! Go spend your own money Cask Kash and snorkel on your own time and dime and do not desecrate burial places of fallen soldiers.
Kash Patel’s bizarre, lavish outings are becoming a serious problem for the FBI
Reports about a Pearl Harbor “VIP snorkel” and an FBI jet trip to a country music concert are intensifying scrutiny of the Trump-aligned FBI chief.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump gave this guy a job, a good one, one with responsibility, he has done nothing and these type of people need to stop subverting the POTUS...serve him and the nation, not your own ego and money needs.
Let’s start demonizing the D’s on the left who travel to 3rd world countries tries. Basking in drinking excursions with TDA CRIMINALS, and assisting with oil deliveries against US Sanctions. Where are those reports? Thank you. Let’s lay ALL truth out there please.