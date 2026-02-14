Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
31m

why? how high does this go?

Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Ned's avatar
Ned
11m

Ryan Dawson’s latest list update:

Look at all the Billionaires, Millionaires, Presidents, Prime Ministers, Royalty and Governors. I stopped at 130 because I have to stop at some point....

https://www.ryandawson.org/p/epstein-list-top-130

Epstein, Obviously, Was A Russian Asset. (sarcastic English turn of phrase)

https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/epstein-obviously-was-a-russian-asset

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture