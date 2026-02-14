They all knew, ALL, that this was about interfering with and having sex with little children…they knew what Epstein was about and they wanted ‘in’, they wanted that too…these are beasts, they got caught so they must pay…and we want all the names…

and. I. want. to. know. as. do. many. people., why. rich. high-society. prominent. apparently. Jewish. men. feature. so. much. in. this. filth., this. crime…why.? I know many, many great exceptional Jewish people…friends, as I have many Christian, Muslim, Hindu friends etc. But something is not right here…what is and was it about Jewish men like Epstein and the so many now we have learnt of, who wanted ‘NEAR’ and in the orbit of these young pre-pubescent braces wearing little girls? I do know many non-Jews are dog animal feral pedophile beasts too. and in this…but I ask a question.

My words are stinging today for a reason, so you do not get lulled into a sense of complacency and pull back, we are near the end, they are scared now, we got to flush this madness wide open!

‘What did they know and when did they know it? ANW asked! Those who hung with Epstein, they knew from the outset he was FUCKing little girls (& boys), They all knew. Everybody knew. The people

who hung out with him knew he was fucking kids, sodomizing little girls, him & all those pedophiles like Gates & xxx; they all knew, Epstein & all those around him were fornicating with kids against their will…

So I say let us be the antidote, the sunlight, let us inform, agitate, push to get these beasts, these low-life pedophile animals into courts, no matter if it is PMs, Presidents, MPs, congresspersons, judges, people big in money like the Musks of this world, rich people, elites, Palm Beach types, BOTOX out their eyeballs types, the fake peoples, who cover for each other in their wrong doings, no matter who, people you may know, for they destroyed the lives of little children and hurt them…we drag them to courts with judges and juries and along with Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Pfizer people, Moderna, Moncef et al., Azar, Hahn, Redfield, Fauci, Francis Collins, Walensky, Jha, et al. all Trump 1.0, Biden, Trump 2.0 linked in any nefarious manner to the fraud PCR created fake pandemic, to the deadly OWS lockdowns and the failed inefficacious and unsafe Malone Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, and try them, and if courts and judges say guilty of causing deaths, wrongfully, knowingly, recklessly, illegally, we then hang them, no matter who…we let courts decide. First. But then we execute them. Pedophiles front and center.

