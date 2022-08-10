Funeral business e.g. Service Corporation International is going gang busters! I wonder why? Deaths are way down due to COVID (peaked in 2021); so why this huge growth? sshh, it's the vaccine, stupid!
Could the rise is deaths & the gains in the funeral industry be tied to the deaths due to the COVID gene injection? I say yes! I say argue otherwise, show me your evidence! It's the vaccine, stupid!
These companies are even more bullish than ever, even projecting huge growth in coffin sales, plots, cremations, the whole thing. I wonder why?
Truth be told is they did nothing unusual, they created nothing unusual, nothing unusual happened to the US except COVID…but importantly, in spite of plunging deaths due to COVID etc., we did see exploding deaths post vaccine and we see how this has translated into huge profits for the funeral industry. Yes, we know that many died due to the lockdowns and delayed medical treatment etc. But it is the deaths due to the vaccine that is very worrisome and devastating yet some sectors of the society have thrived! They could say it’s due to an aging population aka demographic tailwind, and try to suggest a host of reasons but we think it is something else! They can speculate that the pull-forward impact will diminish in 2022 and 2023 and I say no, it will pick up due to the vaccine’s deadly effects. It’s the vaccine, stupid!
SOURCE 1
Just look at the presentation and the share price and predictions from SCI in a recent share holder meeting, just a couple of months ago:
Scary.
I said it before and I’ll say it again and again: If ever mental illness were evident, it is now obvious that 99% of US population are consumed by an illness caused by ignorance, indifference, cowardice, and dependency, and even with all this, they continue to believe most everything they are told.
My approach to life and especially ‘news’ is to believe nothing, trust nothing, and question everything.
Yep. Saw both horribly profitable trends more than a year ago with John O'looney's reports. Not sure what to do with the profits once I sell. Perhaps I'll donate to the next truckers protest, if governments quit confiscating citizens donations to causes they don't approve of...