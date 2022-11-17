"G20 promotes vaccine passports for future pandemic response; Vaccine passports have already laid the foundation for a different threat to humanity: perspective"; yes, COVID Taliban
subsequent post came too early, this one on COVID Taliban I wanted up now & showcased so placing it so again, I apologize, issue of vaccine passports & central bank digital currency (CBDC) numbs me!
We should stop being on the defensive and go on the offensive, that is, get together and demand billions of dollars and euro in reparations from ALL THOSE WHO ARE BEHIND THIS EVERYWHERE
THEY DON'T EVEN TELL THE PEOPLE THE TRUTH: this is NOT for "health" it is to inject everyone for the graphene blockchain for CBDC.
With millions of additional deaths and declining birth rates and tons of injuries, we know what this ultimately means.
These people are NOT REPRESENTING US THE PEOPLE. They are playing at being our rulers or overlords.
THEY AIN'T