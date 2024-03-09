the COVID mRNA vaccines, the deaths etc. We must accept no mRNA technology vaccines or anything mRNA until they spend the proper duration of research with the proper long-term safety studies.

These people brought us mRNA technology and were silent, knowing it was harmful, and were silent, knew it did not have the studies to ‘exclude harms’, yet helped push it and it is this reason we hang them for…we do not forgive, we hang them all who were involved with the mRNA vaccine, from technology to vaccine…hang them…

yes, yes, stop with the vapors, stop clutching your fish nets and pearls, yes I know, we should let courts and judges decide…juries…why, of course…we don’t go hanging people like Bourla or Bancel or Malone or Weissman or Jha or Fauci or even Gates or Hotez or Collins et al…no, we are good governance, we have laws…we are civil, we are not the Middle East or North Africa…we don’t hang, execute, firing squad these people (or anyone) until courts and proper judges and juries hear cases and it is only when they decide, their judgements, if they say hang, then we let the legal system do the hanging…we just donate some rope and wood if we wish..

but we do need Nuremberg 2.0…for this. But we follow laws.