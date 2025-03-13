manage it as prior plans said? Someone said to just make the statement “Trump appears to reverse course on.... insert Big Plan here.” meaning just insert everything in the blank space, for what you state, will be reversed. Soon after.

hhhmmmm….I do not think so.

I disagree, I think there is a method to this madness for madness it is and was. This Gaza issue and the Canada 51st State and the military take of Greenland etc. But, who am I to opine.

Again, my deep respect for your reversal POTUS Trump on this Gaza issue and I know you mean well and WANT to do well…IMO and likely the majority is that it is best that Israel and GAZANS etc. address their issues…not USA’s fever to sweat for…and I know Jared et al. must be livid with you now for there goes his (and other money making people in your administration who take everything you do as a means to skim off a contract and meme coins and bitcoin and bag money etc…just like in Biden and all prior administrations and just like the congress persons, senators etc…) property development plans to make billions on the backs of the suffering Israeli and Palestinian people…I mean it is sobering…how there are some people who seek to make money off of everything. Democrat Rahm Emanuel would say ‘never let a good crisis go to waste’….seems some rich folk in Republican circles adjusted that to mean ‘never let any situation pass without trying to monetize it’…

I don’t think he (Jared) made money on the deadly ventilators in COVID, though it was his baby, but I confess, do not know the details but shudder to think he sought to monetize that but it was clear by his own words that GAZA was a para ‘beautiful and attractive property development’ opportunity. More or less.

Of course this is a confusing development but welcomed news nonetheless, and thank you POTUS Trump hugely, for your sanity while people in your cabinet and administration are clearly using ketamine and shrooms with Musk and their brains are now addled…thank you for that para prior statements ‘I Trump will own Gaza and US forces will assist and we will operate it and build a beautiful set of condos and malls and Riviera’ was just sheer lunacy I always felt. Distressing and pure lunacy for those who were pushing that.

‘In meeting with Irish prime minister, POTUS contradicts vision of 'Gaza Riviera' presented during Netanyahu visit, seeking U.S. take over of encalve and resettlement of its 1.8 residents’

‘President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “no one is expelling Palestinians from Gaza,” appearing to contradict a plan he presented last month that called for U.S. control over the territory and the departure of its residents.’

‘Earlier this week, Israel’s Security Cabinet was set to discuss Katz’s proposal to expand options for Palestinians seeking to leave for third countries willing to receive them, but the issue was ultimately not brought up for debate.’