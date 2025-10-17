Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
AwakeNotWoke
5h

As the weekend gets ever closer it's nice to kick back with some tunes.

Jabracadabra

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gTlTUUHVWhfY/

The Eye of the Pfizer

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yL6y2PZwyxjG/

Clot through the Heart

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5HfoZGmQwZL1/

AJR
3h

Understanding now, with verifiable evidence that the “DoD-OWS” proved to be “the-deadliest” attack against humanity by means of an “mRNA-Bioweapon” which was, by definition an, “Weapons of Mass Destruction” attack against humanity, certainly constituting “Crimes Against Humanity,” NOBODY has been held accountable nor will ANYONE be charged for such an attack against humanity! Why?

Because Pfizer was recently awarded, a new $70 billion dollar contract to do what exactly?

Produce more “mRNA-Bioweapons!” How effing wonderful hey?

The first-round of attacks, failed to meet the goals set forth by those seeking and attempting to, destroy humanity, (or have they, time will tell?) which warrants more mRNA development? Really?

This is why we elect or so we think we’re electing presidents and congressional representatives, etc.!

Seems to me, the world needs to eradicate, those who set-out to “destroy & destabilize” innocent human beings while enriching themselves, at everyone else’s expense, death or permanently destroying one’s health for life, no?

Have we not learned who our enemies truly are? Or will it take a larger scale, forced mRNA-Bioweapon attack, with large-scale, death’s & destruction of human lives?

If this is not the goal or the end game, then what is? If the mRNA-technology failed decades ago, why are “We the People” of the world, supposed to believe the next round of mRNA’s will won’t eradicate all?

The only people who should be “enslaved” are, all who brought, who authorized, who duped and lied to the people about a planned-false-pandemic, which obviously didn’t exist!

Then, by chance

“We the People” of the world might have a chance, humanity as a whole, may have a chance of survival, maybe?

God Help Us All!

