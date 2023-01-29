George Clooney: this tape proves it, completely clueless about the dangers of the COVID mRNA gene injection on individuals & larger humanity, belongs in Hollyweird; did he vaccinate his twins?
So one day hugging a tree saving whales, next day you are a scientist, so now lets call him Dr. Clooney; the Hollyweird idiot said "I support mandatory vaccines, period"
I have a firm principal about taking advice-- Never listen to people who, for a living, pretend to be someone or something else. Their life experience is pretending . George Clooney may be a good actor, but nothing he says regarding any other profession or real-life issue has any meaning at all .
He's on the payroll.