this natural renewable resource? Why can’t we exploit this more? To get power from geothermal wells…binary cycle geothermal, flash steam geothermal powerplant…? a clean, around the clock renewable energy source? I am no expert on this but studying it and reading lots on it…I find fascinating. Low emission, small negligible physical footprint…minimal environmental impact…I know some entities and places are already tapping into this energy source.

U.S. Department of Energy Geothermal Technologies Office

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Geothermal Technologies Office (GTO) focuses on realizing the potential to generate electricity and produce heating and cooling for U.S. homes from domestic geothermal resources. To do so, GTO works in partnership with industry, academia, DOE's national laboratories, and others on research, development, and demonstration activities focused on these areas:

Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) – Advancing the commercial viability of EGS (human-made geothermal energy).

Hydrothermal Resources – Advancing technologies to expand electricity generation using naturally occurring geothermal resources and value-added opportunities like lithium extraction.

Low-Temperature and Coproduced Resources – Improving the efficiency and expanding the utility of low-temperature (<300° F) geothermal systems such as geothermal heat pumps and district heating and cooling systems.

Data, Modeling, and Analysis – Addressing nontechnical barriers to geothermal deployment through environmental and resource assessments, data stewardship, and analytical tools.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)