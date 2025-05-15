Geothermal energy? Is this a means to create clean cheap renewable energy electricity source? Using water, hot water located deep under the earth's surface, replenishing constantly? Heat from earth's
crust heats water under the earth's surface; when the water is hot enough, it can break away up to the earth's surface, as hot water, very hot water; with advances in technology, why can't we harness
this natural renewable resource? Why can’t we exploit this more? To get power from geothermal wells…binary cycle geothermal, flash steam geothermal powerplant…? a clean, around the clock renewable energy source? I am no expert on this but studying it and reading lots on it…I find fascinating. Low emission, small negligible physical footprint…minimal environmental impact…I know some entities and places are already tapping into this energy source.
U.S. Department of Energy Geothermal Technologies Office
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Geothermal Technologies Office (GTO) focuses on realizing the potential to generate electricity and produce heating and cooling for U.S. homes from domestic geothermal resources. To do so, GTO works in partnership with industry, academia, DOE's national laboratories, and others on research, development, and demonstration activities focused on these areas:
Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) – Advancing the commercial viability of EGS (human-made geothermal energy).
Hydrothermal Resources – Advancing technologies to expand electricity generation using naturally occurring geothermal resources and value-added opportunities like lithium extraction.
Low-Temperature and Coproduced Resources – Improving the efficiency and expanding the utility of low-temperature (<300° F) geothermal systems such as geothermal heat pumps and district heating and cooling systems.
Data, Modeling, and Analysis – Addressing nontechnical barriers to geothermal deployment through environmental and resource assessments, data stewardship, and analytical tools.
___
Geothermal Deep EARTHQUAKE S via Geothermal DRILLING and Fracking rupture crack unsettle PLATE TECTONICS CAUSING UNPREDICTABLE SEISMIC ACTIVITY off the RICHTER SCALE
Ed Lauing Mayor Palo Alto January 2025
Pat Burt Palo Alto Council Member 3X Mayor
States fracking technology can be repurposed to be more safe regarding deep, drilling technology for the purpose of geothermal. I responded to Mayor Ed Lauing publicly in room Q&A by voicing concerns of earthquakes, correlated to fracking and geothermal energy drilling.
I cited Dutchsinse Micheal Yuri Janitch of St Louis Missouri USA
I further stated publicly, that Dutchsinse was de platformed and assaulted by USGS undo and unjust criticism of his research.
Mayor Lauing brushed off my concern with a dismissive response that (now they drill safely. ) or ( they have safer drilling technology now)
EarthQuake Forecast Model
Dutchsinse @RealDutchsinse
GIS mapping volcano quake geothermal fracking frack correlation to earthquakes
YouTube
dutchsinse - YouTube
since 2010 Dutchsinse, also known as Michael Yuri Janitch, is a geophysics researcher from Saint Louis Missouri USA. Dutchsinse is known for discovering the flow
Ed Lauing Mayor Palo Alto January 2025
Pat Burt Palo Alto Council Member 3X Mayor
Statement of “safer Drilling”
This is a nonsense statement if you’re drilling down into a fracking or a geothermal pocket. Your goal is to tap into a reservoir of methane or steam.
You are not able to choose whether you tap to happy or unhappy that thing
You are not able to choose whether you tap into happy or unhappy steam
It is the disruption of each pocket and the relief of pressure from the pocket which influences platonic seismic activity.
Impact of drilling, specifically depend on an amount of methane or steam relieved.
See also: The mosquito claimed it would only just sample the skin, not in its belly
See also the drug addict stated they would only sniff the product yet not consume.
She also: The chicken said it would just look up at the sky when it was raining, and not open its mouth.
She also: the deer stated it would only look at the car approaching at night on the freeway for one second then move along
See also: the prison system was able to close all prisons by simply asking all criminals not to repeat their crimes.
In break after this session, I approached Mayor Ed Lauing privately to ask:
Of his confidence about “safer drilling” he said he does have confidence. He also accused me of being strong, political persuasion, and skeptical. Wow that came out of left field. He is defensive to say the least.
What?
Palo Alto California THURS March 6 2025
Sorry mate but this time you are wrong.
Every time we extract oil, it leaves void.
Every time we extract gas, it leaves a void.
Every time we extract salt, it leaves a void.
Every time we extract limestone or any minerals, it leaves a void.
Hence a sh!tload of sinkholes. (can be from mines too)
To extract water and have it replenished, reheated, and extract - it WILL run out! FACT!
Australia has a huge freshwater basin called the Artesian Basin and whosoever does this stuff has been watching the level for sometime - it has dropped 10 metres.
The only way this is replenished is not to take any more out and leave it for a couple of hundred or more years.
I warned people about the void left from gas, oil etc extraction about 20+ years ago and I was laughed off as some nutter as they fully believed the "AIR" would stabilise the hollows/caves in the ground.
Geez I hate to be proven right again!