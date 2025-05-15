Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Geothermal Deep EARTHQUAKE S via Geothermal DRILLING and Fracking rupture crack unsettle PLATE TECTONICS CAUSING UNPREDICTABLE SEISMIC ACTIVITY off the RICHTER SCALE

States fracking technology can be repurposed to be more safe regarding deep, drilling technology for the purpose of geothermal. I responded to Mayor Ed Lauing publicly in room Q&A by voicing concerns of earthquakes, correlated to fracking and geothermal energy drilling.

I cited Dutchsinse Micheal Yuri Janitch of St Louis Missouri USA

I further stated publicly, that Dutchsinse was de platformed and assaulted by USGS undo and unjust criticism of his research.

Mayor Lauing brushed off my concern with a dismissive response that (now they drill safely. ) or ( they have safer drilling technology now)

Statement of “safer Drilling”

This is a nonsense statement if you’re drilling down into a fracking or a geothermal pocket. Your goal is to tap into a reservoir of methane or steam.

You are not able to choose whether you tap to happy or unhappy that thing

You are not able to choose whether you tap into happy or unhappy steam

It is the disruption of each pocket and the relief of pressure from the pocket which influences platonic seismic activity.

Impact of drilling, specifically depend on an amount of methane or steam relieved.

See also: The mosquito claimed it would only just sample the skin, not in its belly

See also the drug addict stated they would only sniff the product yet not consume.

She also: The chicken said it would just look up at the sky when it was raining, and not open its mouth.

She also: the deer stated it would only look at the car approaching at night on the freeway for one second then move along

See also: the prison system was able to close all prisons by simply asking all criminals not to repeat their crimes.

In break after this session, I approached Mayor Ed Lauing privately to ask:

Of his confidence about “safer drilling” he said he does have confidence. He also accused me of being strong, political persuasion, and skeptical. Wow that came out of left field. He is defensive to say the least.

What?

Palo Alto California THURS March 6 2025

Sorry mate but this time you are wrong.

Every time we extract oil, it leaves void.

Every time we extract gas, it leaves a void.

Every time we extract salt, it leaves a void.

Every time we extract limestone or any minerals, it leaves a void.

Hence a sh!tload of sinkholes. (can be from mines too)

To extract water and have it replenished, reheated, and extract - it WILL run out! FACT!

Australia has a huge freshwater basin called the Artesian Basin and whosoever does this stuff has been watching the level for sometime - it has dropped 10 metres.

The only way this is replenished is not to take any more out and leave it for a couple of hundred or more years.

I warned people about the void left from gas, oil etc extraction about 20+ years ago and I was laughed off as some nutter as they fully believed the "AIR" would stabilise the hollows/caves in the ground.

Geez I hate to be proven right again!

