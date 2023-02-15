Germany & excess mortality: what occurred in early 2021 (Europe) causing a dramatic increase in excess deaths from April 2021 & still births from March 2021? It's the vaccine, stupid, it's the vaccine
It's the vaccine, stupid, it's the vaccine! Term coined by Dr. Paul Elias Alexander; in 2020, observed deaths similar to expected (due to virus); in 2021 (>2x standard deviation (SD) & in 2022 >4 x SD
‘In the year 2020 the observed number of deaths was extremely close to the expected number with respect to the empirical standard deviation, in 2021, the observed number of deaths was far above the expected number (more than twice the empirical standard deviation), and further increases in 2022 (above four times the standard deviation).
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
An age-dependent analysis showed that the strong excess mortality observed in 2021, and 2022 was mainly due to an above-average increase in deaths in the age groups between 15 and 79.
A detailed analysis of the monthly excess mortality showed that the high excess mortality observed in the age groups between 15 and 79 started to accumulate from April 2021 onwards. A similar pattern was observed for the number of stillbirths which was similar to the previous years until March 2021, after which also a sudden and sustained increase was observed.’
SOURCE:
Kuhbandner et al.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362777743_Excess_mortality_in_Germany_2020-2022
‘Fig. 10 shows in the third panel the number of stillbirths per 1,000 total births, and in the fourth panel the quarterly increase in the number of stillbirths per 1,000 total births in the years 2021, and 2022 compared to the mean across the years 2019 and 2020. Note that the number of stillbirths per 1,000 total births cannot be determined for the third quarter 2022 because the number of live births in the fourth quarter 2022 has not yet been published by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany. Also note that the quarterly pattern observed in the year 2022 cannot be validly interpreted because only preliminary data is available based on the reporting month, with the data being assigned to the month of death only with the publishing of the final data by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr Alexander, I know this is off topic but I believe you would want to see the linked substack article below.
Stunning information has been exposed through FOI reports that the Australian TGA (clot shot regulator) fought for six months to have suppressed. They released only 10 death records from the far larger number of records requested. Five of the 10 deaths in the records released, including of two little children, aged only 7 and 9, were assessed by the TGA as causally related to the covid vaccine, but were covered up and hidden.
Seeing that photo of that beautiful young woman in the article, looking so alive, knowing she is dead, and that the death was causally related to the vaccine, and reading of the children, and other adults, killed by the vaccine, and knowing that the TGA engaged in a cover up, so as to protect their own arses, and to deny informed consent to others who were being encouraged to take these jabs, brought tears to my eyes.
I am not a hanger and flogger but once this story is out in the open and some more time has elapsed so that it can be added to, then a referendum needs to be put to the Australian people for the reintroduction of capital punishment with retrospective application. That would be democracy and the will of the people should prevail.
Link:
BREAKING: Australia's drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that 'disclosure could undermine public confidence'. The hidden deaths include two children, 7 and 9 years old, who both suffered fatal cardiac arrests which the TGA assessed as causally linked to Covid vaccination
https://rebekahbarnett.substack.com/p/breaking-australias-drug-regulator?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
We are being POISONED with the f’ing jab! Add to this the “ Coincidence” of four train derailments of trains loaded with hazardous toxins here in USA poisoning our children and land, the systematic cutting off of the food supply