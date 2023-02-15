‘In the year 2020 the observed number of deaths was extremely close to the expected number with respect to the empirical standard deviation, in 2021, the observed number of deaths was far above the expected number (more than twice the empirical standard deviation), and further increases in 2022 (above four times the standard deviation).

An age-dependent analysis showed that the strong excess mortality observed in 2021, and 2022 was mainly due to an above-average increase in deaths in the age groups between 15 and 79.

A detailed analysis of the monthly excess mortality showed that the high excess mortality observed in the age groups between 15 and 79 started to accumulate from April 2021 onwards. A similar pattern was observed for the number of stillbirths which was similar to the previous years until March 2021, after which also a sudden and sustained increase was observed.’

SOURCE:

Kuhbandner et al.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362777743_Excess_mortality_in_Germany_2020-2022

‘Fig. 10 shows in the third panel the number of stillbirths per 1,000 total births, and in the fourth panel the quarterly increase in the number of stillbirths per 1,000 total births in the years 2021, and 2022 compared to the mean across the years 2019 and 2020. Note that the number of stillbirths per 1,000 total births cannot be determined for the third quarter 2022 because the number of live births in the fourth quarter 2022 has not yet been published by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany. Also note that the quarterly pattern observed in the year 2022 cannot be validly interpreted because only preliminary data is available based on the reporting month, with the data being assigned to the month of death only with the publishing of the final data by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.’