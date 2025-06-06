Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanne Crane's avatar
Suzanne Crane
1h

Everything a Show Conquer and Divide keep the People Separated from each other!! 😳

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Kubik's avatar
Karen Kubik
38m

The issue is Musk doesn’t understand how these DC processes work..and things he wanted to see in the bill aren’t there because they cannot be, because of the nature of what this bill is.

Also he’s pissed because the subsidies he originally enjoyed with each Tesla purchase by us has been cancelled as of the end of 2025. Why do you need an incentive to purchase this car if it’s so good? We don’t..it should sell itself and if you can afford it, Godspeed. Not my cup of tea so a 7k incentive means nothing to me. I like muscle cars

Also he’s crying about loss of revenue..so let’s think about this..Elon sold his soul to Xi so he could sell Tesla’s in China. When he did that, he also had to give them access to all the IP involved in manufacturing the Tesla. The RESULT. China has a carbon copy of his car so he’s is losing money. Musk should thank Trump because he isn’t allowing Chinese copies to be sold HERE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture