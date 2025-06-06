Given Elon Musk & POTUS Trump are now persona non grata to each other, should Musk unleash BIG BALLS of DOGE onto the BBB (big beautiful bill) to showcase the grift, theft, pork? IMO he should...you?
yes, he should invoke full AI on the BBB, yes, Big Balls must be champing at the bits to get at the BBB...so let him then...get Big Balls hands all over the BBB...the bill is long & full of bullshit
pork approved by the UNIPARTY Republicans and Democrats…let Big Balls loose Elon, let him loose to tear that shit up! Set Big Balls lose on Trump’s BBB. Let us see what is in it! No one knows.
Everything a Show Conquer and Divide keep the People Separated from each other!! 😳
The issue is Musk doesn’t understand how these DC processes work..and things he wanted to see in the bill aren’t there because they cannot be, because of the nature of what this bill is.
Also he’s pissed because the subsidies he originally enjoyed with each Tesla purchase by us has been cancelled as of the end of 2025. Why do you need an incentive to purchase this car if it’s so good? We don’t..it should sell itself and if you can afford it, Godspeed. Not my cup of tea so a 7k incentive means nothing to me. I like muscle cars
Also he’s crying about loss of revenue..so let’s think about this..Elon sold his soul to Xi so he could sell Tesla’s in China. When he did that, he also had to give them access to all the IP involved in manufacturing the Tesla. The RESULT. China has a carbon copy of his car so he’s is losing money. Musk should thank Trump because he isn’t allowing Chinese copies to be sold HERE