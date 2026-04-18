Glen Beck backtracks on who is involved in Epstein pedophilia...he said day one, FBI's Patel et al. would release all evidence & prosecute; then when he learnt who is in the files, listens to how he
pretzels himself to backtrack...this is funny by The Daily Show/Stewart...it is really funny to go back and listen and watch...some say Pom Pom Pam Bambi asked to leave in fear of coming testimony
Some whispers Trump in some Epstein reports with 15 year olds? I do not believe that. Did Beck just whisper that too?
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How can you stand to watch Jon Stewart? He's so obnoxious. Whiny Liberal.