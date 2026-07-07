GLP-1 agonists, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Ozempic etc. may be a disaster in the making & caution is urged: "Patients may assume weight loss and fat loss are the same thing, and that fat loss always means
better health. Weight loss on a GLP-1 could include loss of muscle, nutritional reserve and, in some cases, loss of heart muscle tissue (myocardium), creating a risk of a different problem."
People on GLP-1s can quietly fall short on protein, fiber, B vitamins, minerals, and total energy. Over time, that can affect muscle mass, energy, immune function, and recovery. In other words, the medication may help reduce body size while simultaneously eroding some of the body’s important tissue reserves.
GLP-1s Are Cheaper, but There’s Just 1 Problem
One clinician says patients may be measuring the wrong thing.
What GLP-1s Are Really Changing
“We pay more attention to the success of a drug rather than the potential consequences,” O’Mara told The Epoch Times.
O’Mara’s clinical worry, in short: “When you step on the bathroom scale, you may be celebrating loss of health, not gain.”
Patients may assume weight loss and fat loss are the same thing, and that fat loss always means better health.
Weight loss on a GLP-1 could include loss of muscle, nutritional reserve and, in some cases, loss of heart muscle tissue (myocardium), creating a risk of a different problem.
That is especially important for older adults and anyone already at risk of low appetite, undernutrition, or sarcopenia—an age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
People on GLP-1s can quietly fall short on protein, fiber, B vitamins, minerals, and total energy. Over time, that can affect muscle mass, energy, immune function, and recovery. In other words, the medication may help reduce body size while simultaneously eroding some of the body’s important tissue reserves.
As a clinical nutritionist, I’ve seen this hundreds of times—losing weight is not always the same as improving health. If a patient loses a substantial amount of lean muscle, that can affect metabolism, strength, balance, and long-term function. In a review published in April of 7,965 people using GLP-1 drugs, about 1 in 10 people who lost more than 20 percent of their body weight also lost more than 5 percent of their lean mass.’
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/glp-1s-are-cheaper-but-theres-just-1-problem-6055555?src_src=Health&src_cmp=health-2026-07-03&est=h5I%2F%2FcK3dPSln413zq3pUYxOVXF2DN0TDlLmN95Y%2FJl6IfrW1u1i6C7QLGYl
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Ozempic and the rest are not good for humans. Think about food not being normally digested. Sitting there fermentation not being absorbed the vomiting even a year or more after stopping it Most of the diet drugs have had caused serious harm even death over the years. Think back to people who regretted taking it lives ruined in vanity of being thin. They even give for alleged benefits for the heart and sugar People can get GLP-1 from food and eliminate the side effects of those drugs Some people see commercials for drugs most of the time and demand it from their doctors repeatedly seeing the ads subliminal programs to buy more profit for drug industry and money given to members of Congress while we potential left the dark
Another depopulation drug. We will soon see another cancer explosion due to these killer drugs. This is venom, a plasmotoxin rotting you from the inside out. What happens when you rot and have dying cell and loss of nutrition to your cells...that's right dna issues, mitochondrial disfunction, a destruction of your cellular clock. Telluride shortening cell life and your life. Pure poison! Don't take it!