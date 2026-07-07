People on GLP-1s can quietly fall short on protein, fiber, B vitamins, minerals, and total energy. Over time, that can affect muscle mass, energy, immune function, and recovery. In other words, the medication may help reduce body size while simultaneously eroding some of the body’s important tissue reserves.

GLP-1s Are Cheaper, but There’s Just 1 Problem

One clinician says patients may be measuring the wrong thing.

What GLP-1s Are Really Changing

“We pay more attention to the success of a drug rather than the potential consequences,” O’Mara told The Epoch Times.

O’Mara’s clinical worry, in short: “When you step on the bathroom scale, you may be celebrating loss of health, not gain.” Patients may assume weight loss and fat loss are the same thing, and that fat loss always means better health. Weight loss on a GLP-1 could include loss of muscle, nutritional reserve and, in some cases, loss of heart muscle tissue (myocardium), creating a risk of a different problem. That is especially important for older adults and anyone already at risk of low appetite, undernutrition, or sarcopenia—an age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.

People on GLP-1s can quietly fall short on protein, fiber, B vitamins, minerals, and total energy. Over time, that can affect muscle mass, energy, immune function, and recovery. In other words, the medication may help reduce body size while simultaneously eroding some of the body’s important tissue reserves.

As a clinical nutritionist, I’ve seen this hundreds of times—losing weight is not always the same as improving health. If a patient loses a substantial amount of lean muscle, that can affect metabolism, strength, balance, and long-term function. In a review published in April of 7,965 people using GLP-1 drugs, about 1 in 10 people who lost more than 20 percent of their body weight also lost more than 5 percent of their lean mass.’