Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
2h

Ozempic and the rest are not good for humans. Think about food not being normally digested. Sitting there fermentation not being absorbed the vomiting even a year or more after stopping it Most of the diet drugs have had caused serious harm even death over the years. Think back to people who regretted taking it lives ruined in vanity of being thin. They even give for alleged benefits for the heart and sugar People can get GLP-1 from food and eliminate the side effects of those drugs Some people see commercials for drugs most of the time and demand it from their doctors repeatedly seeing the ads subliminal programs to buy more profit for drug industry and money given to members of Congress while we potential left the dark

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s r's avatar
s r
1h

Another depopulation drug. We will soon see another cancer explosion due to these killer drugs. This is venom, a plasmotoxin rotting you from the inside out. What happens when you rot and have dying cell and loss of nutrition to your cells...that's right dna issues, mitochondrial disfunction, a destruction of your cellular clock. Telluride shortening cell life and your life. Pure poison! Don't take it!

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