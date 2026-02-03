Gluttony, creed, pedophilia, lust, sloth, evil, envy, kleptocracy, depravity, wickedness, crooked, feral, banal, high-crime bandits...these are not the seven sins so to speak, or the COVID Horsemen
of the Apocalypse, like Malone, Jha, Walensky, Bourla, Francis Collins, Fauci, Perna, Bancel, Redfield et al...no these words are the tame gentle ones that describes the Republican & Democrat
congress & senators...do you have any more words, descriptives to add? The seven deadly sins? No no no, these are just some of the words to describe the US, Canadian, UK et al. governments, the feral crooks who work in our governments in large part save for a few good men and women, that make up our governments…day to day…who are there mainly to steal with corrupt kickback payoff bagman contracts, that is all these people do, sit there and conspire how to steal, how to get away with it…there to steal taxpayer money and enrich themselves. these words describe the health officials, the medical doctors, the pharma, vaccine makers, all linked to the deadly COVID response.
Is Trump Rushmore bound? He was in January 2020. Can he regain that trajectory?
____
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The underbelly is being exposed for what it is, worship of the evil one, satan worship, Luciferianism. The secret societies that have corrupted the world's cultures for hundreds of years.
Look at what Nikki Minaj just admitted - the entertainment industry is run by satanists who murder children as a blood sacrifice to increase their fame and fortune. She cited JZ. And look at the pervert who was just awarded Grammys - so-called "bad bunny", a disgusting degenerate, who is scheduled to perform the half time show at the Super Bowl! A satanic ritual! Yet the masses blindly watch and think it is merely entertainment. BOYCOTT IT.
Counteract the evil with the seven heavenly virtues:
humility, charity, chastity, gratitude, temperance, patience, and diligence
"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
—Martin Luther King, Jr.