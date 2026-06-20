Heard ballsbusting is big among some Trump orbit young MAGA males…what is it? This painful torturous fetish? Is it something Don Jr. and Eric engage in? Well, this kink involves you kicking the shit kicked out of your stones, your balls get savaged and these freaks find pleasure in that! Man, if my woman as much as squeezes my nuts too hard or the wrong way it is excruciating pain, so what the hell is this kink? I do not know a normal man who wants the shit kicked out of his balls…do you?

I mean Noem (and Clavicular nut king nutball dude) took the looks-maxxing to weird heights…see her one iteration…but this is insane.

‘Getting hit in the testicles may sound like the worst case scenario for most men, but there are some who find it secretly pleasurable.

Known as ‘ballbusting’ (bb), this kink is, you guessed it, all about having pain inflicted on your balls.’

‘Ballbusting is the ‘torturous’ fetish exploding in popularity among men’

‘If you’re thinking there’s no way that’s sexually pleasurable, here’s the kicker: it ranks in the top 10 kinks for porn site Clips4sale in 2026, sitting ninth in the table.

This data is particularly for gay male content, however sex experts Gigi Engle and Becky Crepsley-Fox explain it’s popular among men of all sexual orientations.

In fact, the dedicated ballbusting Reddit thread sees 162,000 weekly visitors eager to watch men have their testicles hit, kicked, twisted and stood on.

It sounds rather unpleasant, but if you’re intrigued, we have the gory details.

What on earth is ballbusting?

‘Ballbusting is a kink that involves impact, restraint, and sensation play – it’s all focused on the balls,’ Gigi Engle, author of Kink Curious, tells Metro.

While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when it became popular, Gigi explains it gained visibility with the rise of online fetish communities and porn in the late 90s and early 2000s. ‘It’s been picking up steam ever since then.’’