Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Kent's avatar
Kent
4h

Just when I come close to seeing the world I live in as being DEPRAVED, I hear or read about something like this and realize we are truly way beyond depravity. How did things get this bad?

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4h

The world is going to hell, and the USA is leading the pack.

Yet another legacy of the past 35 years, with DJT playing his part.

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