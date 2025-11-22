God bless RFK Jr. and keep him safe, cover him with blessings, gracious mercy! I like the man. Support him. Lord, cover him with favor! I think he WANTS to do good but cannot! The bitches shut him down good! But I think he wants to remove mRNA death shots by his buddy Malone but he cannot, he is bought now! His silence. The Trump orbit used him but is it he that is using them? ANW clued me in to a variance in the scheme and it is fascinating. Indeed.

But Bobby Jr. is being strangled now, just outsmarted, outwitted by a dominating queen Josie Wales. The entire orbit, the Palm Beach swamp I call it. Undercutting POTUS.

We want the REAL Bobby Jr. to come out to play! The one we love, not this fake 180 degree one! The old prior ‘pre-Trump endorsement’ one who has the American people’s health and well-being at core, the one who fought against the harms of vaccines and the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine…that one! Boy do I love and respect that one! Not this one! God bless him but he has lost all credibility! And money whore people have high-jacked his MAHA. It is now grift!

I also want him to extoll the negative effects of steroid use! I want him to remind the youth, young males, middle aged men, older men who think they can roid up, that they can die! The health implications are horrendous. I point to three high-level famous people who fell to steroids and I ask RFK Jr. to talk to this and to tell the nation DO NOT use steroids to put on mass etc. At any age!

1.Rich Piana

In the world of bodybuilding, legends are often born from a blend of sheer physical prowess and groundbreaking insights into fitness. One such legend was Rich Piana, a bodybuilder known for his mammoth physique and candid discussions about steroid use. Piana passed away tragically, leaving behind a legacy that continues to be dissected, celebrated, and critiqued.

2.Lyle Alzado

According to ESPN, it was at Yankton College where Lyle Alzado began using steroids. He was undersized in high school and experimented with them in college and never stopped, using it even after his days with the Los Angeles Raiders were over. Alzado was known for his intense play and the steroids helped that cause. For years, Alzado denied ever using steroids, but he came clean in a 1991 Sports Illustrated article.

The article came out in July of 1991, three months after Alzado was diagnosed with brain cancer and 10 months before his death in May of 1992. Alzado admitted he lied for years and he didn’t hold back. He said he was scared and he was fearful of others who had also taken steroids. Alzado said an alarming 90 percent of the athletes he knew were on steroids.’

3.Ron Coleman

___

