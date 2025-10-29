The Syrian, Indian et al. drug lords of Trinidad, Guyana have poisoned the nations and shipped tons of deadly drugs through the islands across Caribbean sea and killed many in US…thank God for Trump…I love that he is blowing up the boats, blow them to hell up! if you have stones, go pleasure boating now…it is high time! I know it all, these boats do carry drugs to the US…these are drug lords…again, the Syrian drug lords of Trinidad, a list is on Trump’s desk and some of your names are there…I am an American too and I want some of you taken to US soil for trial and it is coming. You have poisoned the islands too long and enriched yourselves. Living in big houses, driving fancy cars on the blood of Caribbean people. You people are animals IMO.

Trump is on the right side of this.

God bless the new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar. God bless her for the testicles she has shown, above all the Caribbean leaders. God keep her safe, her family safe! God please fix this issue with no blood shed.

Kamla Persad Bissessar is on the right side of this. Proud of her. Venezuela and Maduro et al. are threatening her. They best be careful. We Trinis can handle ourselves and uncle Sam, led by my daddy Trump is riding shot gun with us on this. He gots our back. I like that! In this matter, I with this Kamla…!!! Chose, who do you bed down with now?