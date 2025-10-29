GOD bless POTUS Trump, huge praise I stand with him in this situation with Venezuela, it is high time someone who has the testicular fortitude of Trump stand up to the drug lords, now he is going at
the Venezuelan four some of Maduro, Delcy, Caballo, and Lopez, they best be warned, DO NOT FCUK with Trinidad or Guyana, I am a Trinidadian too, born, we will defend our nation! US will defend us!
The Syrian, Indian et al. drug lords of Trinidad, Guyana have poisoned the nations and shipped tons of deadly drugs through the islands across Caribbean sea and killed many in US…thank God for Trump…I love that he is blowing up the boats, blow them to hell up! if you have stones, go pleasure boating now…it is high time! I know it all, these boats do carry drugs to the US…these are drug lords…again, the Syrian drug lords of Trinidad, a list is on Trump’s desk and some of your names are there…I am an American too and I want some of you taken to US soil for trial and it is coming. You have poisoned the islands too long and enriched yourselves. Living in big houses, driving fancy cars on the blood of Caribbean people. You people are animals IMO.
Trump is on the right side of this.
God bless the new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar. God bless her for the testicles she has shown, above all the Caribbean leaders. God keep her safe, her family safe! God please fix this issue with no blood shed.
Kamla Persad Bissessar is on the right side of this. Proud of her. Venezuela and Maduro et al. are threatening her. They best be careful. We Trinis can handle ourselves and uncle Sam, led by my daddy Trump is riding shot gun with us on this. He gots our back. I like that! In this matter, I with this Kamla…!!! Chose, who do you bed down with now?
yes I know there is an oil component too. I am not stupid. I know all the geopolitics. I know its about allowing China and India too access to Venezuela oil to strangle Vlad etc. I see all the chess moves. lots I and we do not know too. but it is nice to be semi-informed. stupid too. I confess. we are mis informed too at times. But I cannot think daddy T is trying to harm us. I/we may not agree with the politics and orchestral maneuvers in the dark but that is where the ballot box comes in. good governance and mid-terms are coming. I support Trump
Bravo Dr. PAUL!