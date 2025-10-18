Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Larry Arnold
5h

Your opinion and experience is important and shared by many of your readers. POTUS is, at this time, headed in the right direction. Providing Ukraine or NATO with Tomahawk missiles, irrespective of price, will likely be taken as an act of war by Russia that could easily domino into nuclear war. Given the potential for a false flag by Ukraine, NATO or globalist intent on destroying western civilization, POTUS should pull us out of NATO to avoid the possibility of us being rushed into an Article 5 conflict. Just ask how we’d react if Russia provided rockets to Mexico for their zany President or cartels to launch into western or central states.

Kevin Beck
1h

I agree; good move by POTUS.

