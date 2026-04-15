Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
14m

https://palexander.substack.com/p/deadly-ineffective-mrna-vaccine-by

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
3m

The USA does NOT need a Surgeon General.

Waste of taxpayer money.

What is the ROI for the taxpayers for funding this position?

I will wait for a LEGITIMATE response... please DONT say its necessary for public health... blah blah blah..

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