They say Trump will not stand next to a prominent black woman as near equal, recent issue in the military as to why some black women were not promoted by whiskey Pete drunkard SECDEF, to insulate daddy T from standing next to a black woman military leader to salute??? I argued wrong, and now will be his chance to prove them wrong…to show that was a smear…all my dealings with daddy T and the administration lacked any racism or discrimination on or of me…I never saw racism in daddy T.

and maybe Dr. Schwartz and I do have confidence in her, even though lots we do not know, can help us get accountability re Epstein. But they say when chickens get teeth, only then will this Trump administration open up the files…see to the very end Pom Pom Pam Bambi aka Bondi kept it shut? see all Patel can do is party as the files seem to disappear? let’s see. I give Dr. Schwartz open acceptance…thank you for your service!

‘Erica Schwartz is expected to be selected by the Trump administration to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pending approval from President Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move, which isn’t final, follows months of upheaval at the health agency and uncertainty over its direction and credibility.

Do NOT forger that compilation photo above is why we are here too.

In shame we should hang our heads…no sound explanation for this in today’s world. Where we sling missiles worth tens of millions and blow up homes. out of ignorance, hate, malice…envy…greed…to build condos and Spanish Rivieras. Criminals we are.

By ending our soft power, we hurt many.

These photos is soft power at its best, capturing the hearts and minds…early…some, not all, but some…its enough…no doubt riddled with corruption and abuse and terror links as the Democrats and Republicans used USAID for decades to pay for their Suzie and Johnny boarding school and camps etc. No doubt. But there was good in there.

Dr. Erica Schwartz, praise to you, a highly educated woman who served in uniform and is a black woman, nubian princess, showing that we have well qualified people all around in terms of ethnicities and not only white people that pervades Trump’s cabinet and mainly inept clownish men, who by the looks of it turn out to be stark raving pedophiles too…

RFK Jr., the CDC is in turmoil and it is a failed health agency now, during and post COVID and before…a political arm of the sitting governments Dem or Repub and Trump uses it too, we ain’t no fools…we see how they use HHS now under you…to politically misdirect…using your shirtless-ness and buffed steroid body et al…all the sexual inuendo etc., affairs et al…we see, we get it…but put a pin in that for a moment…you know I still appreciate you, I like you, I think they destroyed your name and pedigree and legacy when they gave you that job…failed as you are as HHS Secretary but you did not do worse than Azar, he was a downright criminal for what he did to the nation re COVID and the fraud and the Malone mRNA vaccine and PREP Act but alas, your hand seems unable to grasp the pen to strike it out (PREP) and end it so you are in some sense, Azar 2.0…again, out a pin in that for a moment.

Note, please pull that Casey Mean SG nomination, you know this is really a quid pro quo, nepotistic, buddy pick, this lady has zero qualifications to be in that role…please help rehab the SG role for America…Murthy and Adams destroyed it further.

hat tip to you…however my brother from another mother:

but you still need splain to us about that dinosaur bone hunting with Epstein and his pimp Madame Maxwell..it makes no sense…when all the men around his sought to fuck little girls…I know you and do not think you are them…but you got to explain the hunt…given the males around Epstein sought little pre-pubscent girls with braces and backpacks…and were into fucking little girls. don’t get lumped into that pack if you don’t belong as I think you don’t….but you got some splaining to do…this is not a joke like the snorting coke off toilet seats, no podcast slight brother, we need a proper set of statements…the Democrats will come after you post Trump, after 20208 all MAGA and Trump name is gone, Democrats will erase it all and I fear they come after people like you…so clean this shit up now!

Erica Schwartz is expected to be selected by the Trump administration to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pending approval from President Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move, which isn’t final, follows months of upheaval at the health agency and uncertainty over its direction and credibility.

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