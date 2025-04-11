China, he said, would "not be allowed to weaponize" the canal by using Chinese firms' commercial relationships as a guise for espionage.” "Together, we (Panama and the US) will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence," Secretary Hegseth said in Panama City. Given Donald Trump's tough rhetoric, the stakes were high for Secretary Hegseth's visit.

The new arrangement with Panama, a first since 1999, will effectively end China's influence in the Panama Canal, he suggested. "China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal and China will not weaponize this canal. Together with Panama in the lead, we will keep the canal secure and available for all nations," he said.”

The United States had built the Panama Canal more than a century ago and handed its complete operations over to Panama in 1999. Today's development changes that dynamic with the US military likely to start patrolling and accessing the canal frequently, and in coordination with Panama's security agencies.

According to news agency Reuters, several current and former US officials and strategic experts say that the United States has found a willing partner in tackling Chinese influence in Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.

In February, President Mulino had announced Panama's formal move to exit China's Belt and Road Initiative. He has also aided Donald Trump's crackdown on migrants in the United States. He did so by accepting US' deportation flights of non-Panamanians and worked to curb migration from South America by those crossing illegally through his country's dangerous Darien jungle.

In a significant move last month, US firm BlackRock led a deal to buy out most of the $22.8-billion ports business of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, including its ports on either end of the Panama Canal. At the time President Trump celebrated the deal, saying that the purchase was an example of how the United States was "reclaiming the Panama Canal".

