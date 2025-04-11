Good news & well done POTUS Trump!! Tamping down rhetoric on Panama canal & working with Panama (understanding sensitivities) in policing the canal & wresting control from China; this will need to
be worked out but a step in the right direction & seems a win for Panama & USA! "We Will Take Back Panama Canal..." "deepen the US military's security cooperation with Panamanian forces.
China, he said, would "not be allowed to weaponize" the canal by using Chinese firms' commercial relationships as a guise for espionage.” "Together, we (Panama and the US) will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence," Secretary Hegseth said in Panama City. Given Donald Trump's tough rhetoric, the stakes were high for Secretary Hegseth's visit.
The new arrangement with Panama, a first since 1999, will effectively end China's influence in the Panama Canal, he suggested. "China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal and China will not weaponize this canal. Together with Panama in the lead, we will keep the canal secure and available for all nations," he said.”
The United States had built the Panama Canal more than a century ago and handed its complete operations over to Panama in 1999. Today's development changes that dynamic with the US military likely to start patrolling and accessing the canal frequently, and in coordination with Panama's security agencies.
According to news agency Reuters, several current and former US officials and strategic experts say that the United States has found a willing partner in tackling Chinese influence in Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.
In February, President Mulino had announced Panama's formal move to exit China's Belt and Road Initiative. He has also aided Donald Trump's crackdown on migrants in the United States. He did so by accepting US' deportation flights of non-Panamanians and worked to curb migration from South America by those crossing illegally through his country's dangerous Darien jungle.
In a significant move last month, US firm BlackRock led a deal to buy out most of the $22.8-billion ports business of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, including its ports on either end of the Panama Canal. At the time President Trump celebrated the deal, saying that the purchase was an example of how the United States was "reclaiming the Panama Canal".
"We Will Take Back Panama Canal...": Pentagon Chief Meets Panama President
What? This was his plan all along! Nothing at all changed. Hegseth doing brilliantly as well. Plan on Panama is being implemented. So many of you guys and some % of MAGA still just don’t get just how smart and strategic our President really is! He doesn’t need our whining & railing & criticism every time he takes a bold step …. Frustrates me when coming from “our side” so to speak. Anyone who understands how to negotiate would get it - and if they truly supported Trump, BY NOW they would not come out and criticize harshly while the plan is being executed. When will they ever learn! The left no problem because they continually shoot themselves in the foot over and over .. it is why Trump got a second term and they are in utter desperation! Non of the nit pickers and whiners with advice for POTUS could have done better and got a first term never mind a second. They never learn.. I’d think all trump supporters would get it by now and trust more and have more patience for a said plan to work instead of essentially working against him without having a clue!!. Sigh.
"Tamping down rhetoric" is a nice way of expressing it. It's a nice contrast to "Trump caves," "Trump backs down," " Trump is flip flopping again." The important thing is that the mRNA shots can keep rolling out, whether or not any need to be exported or imported through Canada. It is also reassuring to know that, even if his other policies change when he is under pressure, President Trump's policies about the mRNA shots for kids will never change. The CDC under President Trump and RFK Jr is still recommending them for healthy and other children from 6 months of age.