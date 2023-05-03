Good to know, US military is on the case tracking a new balloon flying over US land and in US airspace; don't fuss, Biden et al. invited them to spy more & gather more US military intel etc.; Biden's
got it covered, no worries! In fact, if true to form, they would have asked our military installations to uncover planes and weapons and secrets, all for the Chinese et al. Highest bidder, come buy!
‘The U.S. military is tracking a mysterious balloon that flew over American soil, but it’s not clear what it is or whom it belongs to, according to three U.S. officials.
The object flew across portions of Hawaii but did not go over any sensitive areas, the officials said.
The U.S. military has been tracking it since late last week and has determined that it poses no threat to aerial traffic or national security and is not communicating signals, one official said.
It's not clear if it's a weather balloon or something else, the official said, adding that the U.S. could still shoot it down if it nears land.’
F Troop
just as more banks collapse: look over there everyone, it’s another spy balloon!
cue Biden saying the balloons and the military intelligence tracking them are ‘safe and effective’ and ‘you don’t have to worry’