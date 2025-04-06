Grab him by the TESLA-CLES! Boom! Elon squeezes Navarro's TESLA-CLES in smack down (though Musk must not understand who Navarro is) by stating 'He ain't built s---,' 'A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a
bad thing, not a good thing." para 'Navarro has more ego than brains'...hhhmmm, I wonder who will get the boot from our MAGNUS DONALDOS TRUMPOS?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.