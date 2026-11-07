Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

From the Daily Mail: "Trump screamed at Susie Wiles and banished her from the Oval Office. As the door slammed, he was still yelling: The 72 hours that destroyed the president’s beloved chief of staff... and her Camp David plot to deceive him"

She was a scapegoat for the Blue Tsunami. It was POTUS Trump, backed by Steven Miller, who thought it would be a winning idea to try to stir up Reds under the bed paranoia to win the midterms. It was a delusion to not realize that trying to rattle a 70-year-old Cold War boogeyman would fail significantly in 2026.

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Ken Titus's avatar
Ken Titus
41m

Business man Trump at the time was task by the military to investigate Epstein. So Trump was with him a lot with the pretext of other business dealings and because Epstein was also a money man. Trump would then report back to the White Hats.

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