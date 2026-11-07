Maybe Kim can help us connects dots on the covered up pedophilia by Epstein and folks in Trump orbit cough cough xxxxx and xxxxxx cough cough! But please Kim, do something about your facelift surgeon and the BOTOX, please stop, you were attractive without it. you gone and damn ruin your face. try to reverse it please.

‘Ousted Kimberly Guilfoyle has quietly slunk back to the US – and has taken shelter with her ex-husband in Florida, the Daily Mail has been told.

Guilfoyle, 57, was forced out of her plush posting as US ambassador to Greece last month following a string of scandals, including the revelation in a text message that she had asked Trump donor Eric Deters to pay off a $100,000 American Express credit card bill.

She and her lawyer claimed that the text message was AI generated and that he owed her the money. He has denied the allegations and is suing for defamation.

The former Fox News host spent nearly three weeks licking her wounds at swanky official residence, Jefferson House, in Athens, but finally moved out and flew home on October 30.

Since landing back in Florida, Guilfoyle has been staying at the home of her second ex-husband, businessman Eric Villency, 51, with whom she shares son Ronan, 20.

‘It’s not surprising that Eric would be there for Kim,’ an insider told the Daily Mail. ‘They share a son after all, so they’ve always been bonded by that.

‘But they have genuine affection for each other – unlike [Guilfoyle’s first husband and California governor] Gavin Newsom.’

The 57-year-old now has to decide what she wants to do, with finding a new pad high on the list after she was bought out of the $8.5 million six-bedroom mansion she once shared with ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr.’

In September 2024, the Daily Mail exclusively revealed that Don Jr was dating his now-wife, 39-year-old socialite Bettina Anderson, while still officially engaged to Guilfoyle.

A smarting Guilfoyle was hurriedly offered the ambassadorship to Greece once Donald Trump was elected president – conveniently getting her out of Palm Beach, while also keeping her in the fold.

‘Kimberly loved getting job of ambassador to Greece,’ the source said. ‘In a way, the role was made for her.

‘But that didn’t diminish the agony of Don Jr’s betrayal – and what some considered her banishment out of country so he didn’t have to come face to face with her wrath.’

But all bets are off now that Guilfoyle has been officially cut loose, with an insider telling the Daily Mail: ‘Kimberly has a lot of scores to settle.’

One is with Deters, whose leaked texts sealed her fate.

‘Exposing those texts was the ultimate humiliation. And no telling what she has in store for him,’ said the insider.

But at the top of the list of scores to settle are Don Jr and Anderson. And this is not Guilfoyle’s first rodeo.’