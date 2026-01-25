not need happen; was he shot wrongfully? was ICE correct? was ICE justified? was Pretti wrong? did Pretti cause his death? did ICE use excessive force? where is the brandished gun? we only see a cell phone…a gun on you does not mean a gun brandished…yet the administration is reporting it as if he brandished a gun…no evidence of this exists up to now…Pretti was being held down by ~6 ICE, and shot with his back to them, so how was he a threat? especially when you say you disarmed him…was this just too much testosterone and over-reaction? were ICE who were attacked prior and just for a moment, tragically, lost control? Is this really tragedy due to miscommunication? nothing nefarious. I want to stand with ICE and am with ICE, not wavered, but this one stinks! stings, hurts, a man is dead…we must not be afraid to talk about this messy painful; as it is, for his family is in pain, and the ICE agent too must be in regret and pain for this…I am not blaming anyone, but it does not look good for ICE here. ICE said they disarmed Pretti, so where was the threat then on? why was he punched in the head when down? witnesses say they saw NO gun…how were these defensive shots? what did Noem mean? are we watching the same thing?

Graphic photo below of moment Pretti was shot.

all info that we seek is info not spun and full of mis-statements. Let us face it as it is and what our eyes are seeing in the shared video.

Remember it is not the crime that gets you, it is the cover up. stop the spin both sides and just state the truth. use it as learning, for as long as it takes, a teachable moment if you may…when Noem came out in the 1st shooting, she made incorrect statements, now she comes out again and makes same…did she not learn? why so fast to opine when it is not clear to you Noem and the situation is fluid and fast evolving? cases could be thrown out.

I want ICE to come out of this squeaky clean. But this is upsetting. I think this shooting has hurt POTUS Trump. This is and was different.

something is wrong. yes, law enforcement is not doing their job to defend the ICE agents. in the first place.

yet can we have a debate on what happened, one that is pure, unrestricted.

Alex Pretti did not brandish gun, witnesses say in sworn testimony