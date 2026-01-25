GRAPHIC!! Pretti may have been armed but that does not mean he brandished a gun in a threatening way & indications are that he legally had the weapon; nothing I have seen shows a visible weapon;
Tim Pool turns on POTUS Trump in light of shooting of Pretti; as times passes & we get more information & footage, it is very disturbing for even if mistakes caused this, miscommunication, this did
not need happen; was he shot wrongfully? was ICE correct? was ICE justified? was Pretti wrong? did Pretti cause his death? did ICE use excessive force? where is the brandished gun? we only see a cell phone…a gun on you does not mean a gun brandished…yet the administration is reporting it as if he brandished a gun…no evidence of this exists up to now…Pretti was being held down by ~6 ICE, and shot with his back to them, so how was he a threat? especially when you say you disarmed him…was this just too much testosterone and over-reaction? were ICE who were attacked prior and just for a moment, tragically, lost control? Is this really tragedy due to miscommunication? nothing nefarious. I want to stand with ICE and am with ICE, not wavered, but this one stinks! stings, hurts, a man is dead…we must not be afraid to talk about this messy painful; as it is, for his family is in pain, and the ICE agent too must be in regret and pain for this…I am not blaming anyone, but it does not look good for ICE here. ICE said they disarmed Pretti, so where was the threat then on? why was he punched in the head when down? witnesses say they saw NO gun…how were these defensive shots? what did Noem mean? are we watching the same thing?
Graphic photo below of moment Pretti was shot.
all info that we seek is info not spun and full of mis-statements. Let us face it as it is and what our eyes are seeing in the shared video.
Remember it is not the crime that gets you, it is the cover up. stop the spin both sides and just state the truth. use it as learning, for as long as it takes, a teachable moment if you may…when Noem came out in the 1st shooting, she made incorrect statements, now she comes out again and makes same…did she not learn? why so fast to opine when it is not clear to you Noem and the situation is fluid and fast evolving? cases could be thrown out.
I want ICE to come out of this squeaky clean. But this is upsetting. I think this shooting has hurt POTUS Trump. This is and was different.
something is wrong. yes, law enforcement is not doing their job to defend the ICE agents. in the first place.
yet can we have a debate on what happened, one that is pure, unrestricted.
Alex Pretti did not brandish gun, witnesses say in sworn testimony
What is occurring is divide and conquer 101 my friend, it is the oldest playbook that exists. It is a pathetic tactic of predators without imagination.
The 1% wants everyone,—ICE, police, protestors, left, right, center highly activated and at each others' throats in order destroy America in a blaze of hated to achieve their 2030 goals of:
1) you will own nothing and be happy, AKA we will loot it all and you will like it or else
2) The USA will no longer be a super power AKA there will be nothing standing in our way of enslaving you.
Here is how they are doing this, we cannot allow it to continue:
Ten Ways the 1% Who Hate Us Are Manipulating Us Right Now, by Unknown
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable
You don’t fight with law enforcement when armed they don’t know your intentions and they want to go home each night.