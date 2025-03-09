YES MAN sycophant; will never be.

if this is a cause you want to champion POTUS Trump, a hat-tip is in order, and I praise you!

However, start by taming tempers and emotions across Europe…for even if they are wrong, we are headed in the wrong direction now as no-stones Macron has found his mojo and there is a risk France and Europe will rally to his mojo on NUKEING up…

words have meaning as do policy…you now must find the way to really end the Russia-Ukraine madness that the USA started and is waist deep in and created (remember James Baker III words that were a lie “not one inch beyond the Eastern borders of Germany will NATO expand”), using Ukraine all the last decades as a slush fund Ponzi scheme for Republican and Democrat congress house and Senate to enrich…crooks they are…

so, slow your rhetoric role, calm down, fire some of the idiots now advising you on foreign policy (and those lunatics seeking to re-draw Canada’s borders and stop them for ketamine they must be on) for it has been a disaster as you move to simultaneously take Canada, Mexico, Panama, Greenland and Gaza…all impossible and all that will never happen…and you know it too…it is an inane and vacuous and ridiculous and laughable and non-sensical as your statements that Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna BioNTech mRNA technology LNP injections saved lives when we can find not one case, not one life that was saved by the OWS lockdowns or the mRNA vaccine, not one…so as ridiculous as you sound when you praise OWS and the Malone mRNA vaccine as beautiful and successful, so too are your intimations to take these nations like Canada etc.…so let us be real and you be the leader I think you can be…and are…and cease the ridiculous language…this is a tremendous leadership statement by you on constraining nuclear arms and more build-up even and stockpiles. But again, your positions are now driving serious debate by nations to now arm up with nukes, to grow nuclear weapons and those without…to get them like Canada.

So, you need to step back. I ask you to.

Please secure the US borders, focus on that, fix the US streets, the crime on the streets, focus on fly-over nation, blue collar, hardworking Americans who are getting nothing from your government but seeing bitcoin, meme coins, money, billionaires around you making policy for them when these same people helped harm, hurt them……look at what your administration did to America in COVID? no one is telling you but the folk around you who are silenced by you and suck up for jobs and money…but I will tell you for I have a voice, what happened in the OVAL office was a disaster. I detest the cross-dresser but do not lie to us.

You POTUS Trump have people like Zuckerberg of Facebook washing and cupping your stones sitting in your inauguration when this bitch caused serious harms in COVID cancelling needed information that may have caused deaths...and you entertain him? You are wrong! Bezos? These people enriched and pilfered on the backs of hard-working scared Americans in COVID while you did not work to stop the decimation of the small mom and pop stores. Musk?

Focus on USA. The poor people, the hard-working tax paying people. Not those fucking billionaires around you. They are gutter sewer people, sewer rats, to people like me for I saw what they did to USA across COVID.

I applaud you, support you for this, and suggest you begin urgently by revisiting the gains under START 1 and START II. You are over target on this one.

The test launch of a Russian Sarmat - or Satan-2 - doomsday missile

‘When fully implemented, the treaty resulted in the removal of about 80 percent of all strategic nuclear weapons then in existence. Proposed by President Reagan, it was renamed START I after negotiations began on the second START treaty.



The treaty directly led to the deactivation and destruction of all 450 Minuteman II Launch Facilities (LFs) and 45 associated Launch Control Facilities (LCFs) with the exception of Launch Facility (Missile Silo) Delta-09 and Launch Control Facility Delta-01. Due to language in the treaty, these sites were preserved for historical interpretive purposes and would eventually become Minuteman Missile National Historic Site.



The treaty restricted the United States to approximately 8,556 nuclear warheads and the Soviet Union to approximately 6,449 nuclear warheads. Weapons in excess of the agreed upon number would be disarmed and Launch Facilities destroyed. Congress ratified the START Treaty in October 1992. The signing of the START Treaty concluded disarmament talks that had begun almost a decade earlier in the early 1980s. The START Treaty established limits on all three parts of the American nuclear triad. It limited the number of ICBMs and their Launch Facilities (Missile Silos) and warheads; Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs), their launchers and warheads; and heavy bombers and their weapons.

A Plan For Peace–The Minuteman II Stands Down

In the United States, the START treaty coincided with growing Air Force disenchantment with the escalating costs associated with repairing and maintaining the older Minuteman II system. Rather than upgrade Minuteman II facilities to Minuteman III technologies, the Pentagon decided to deactivate the entire Minuteman II force to help comply with provisions of the arms-reduction treaty. On September 27, 1991 President George H.W. Bush announced on national television a dramatic "plan for peace," designed to reduce the tensions of the nuclear age. As one component of his plan, he called for "the withdrawal from alert within seventy-two hours, of all 450 Minuteman II intercontinental ballistic missiles."'

Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty of 1991 (U.S. National Park Service)