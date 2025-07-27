Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

Of course Trump's "allowed". As POTUS, he can pretty-much do what he wants. That's why I **NEVER** bought the bull$*it that he couldn't go to war against the Globalist Cabal and its Fat Rats.

He most certainly can - if he *wanted* to - go to war. He doesn't. He is there to protect, to serve, and to "pave the path" (remove all obstacle and facilitate) for the Cabal. In this he's doing a fantastic job.

So , under that (my) paradigm, what's the prediction/expectation? EASY!! He will do whatever he has to do to serve and protect the Cabal - nothing that would threaten or hurt that Cabal or its Fat Rat members. If that means entering into a plea deal with Maxwell then wait for it.

As for COVID, the lockdown, the killer jabs? That was all part of advancing the Globalist cause. DONE!!

Adriana
2h

MAGA? LOL !

