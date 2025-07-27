This would be boneheaded. Why would he have to pardon someone whereby the media has placed him in the situation. He cannot breathe right now with this Epstein story. This report must be a joke. If he pardoned her, then the story thickens, and it will never go away. And can get worse. This all smacks of filthy degenerates pedophiles. Male and female.

In a disjointed press gaggle Friday morning on the South Lawn of the White House, President Donald Trump was asked whether he would consider issuing a pardon or clemency to Ghislaine Maxwell — the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is currently in discussions with the Department of Justice, including Trump’s own former defense attorney turned Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

Trump did not say no.

Instead, the former president praised Blanche as “a great attorney” before pivoting, as he often does, to a list of other Epstein-adjacent figures — most notably former President Bill Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.