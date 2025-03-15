relationship or arrangement demands your full approvals (and it is NOT up to USA) and we have no intent on taking or invading Greenland, it is a sovereign nation; we the USA do have concerns about other major parties like China, Russia or even other nations (potential rogue governments that may emerge in the future) etc. having potential intent on accessing Greenland for its geopolitical strategic location and its rich resources etc. and maybe invading at some later date & we cannot take the chance given its close proximity to US homeland etc.;

thus my concern and I am coming to you respectfully that for the security of USA and globally, it will be beneficial if we can discuss with you Greenland (and Denmark even looking at it as a NATO enterprise where NATO can also have a presence if they approve) the potential to enlarge the US footprint in Greenland, e.g. we could place more military troops on the already existing military base (s) we have there, and we ask if you would consider extending the lease of the base (s) so that our presence will persist for a longer stable period; this will be ideal for forward planning; if you would agree to some talks on this, I think it could lead to good outcomes where if we were to have a larger footprint it may help you too economically with additional US money and development on the mainland and also, with that gesture by you and hospitality, I will want to talk to you about potential for bigger US economic investments and trading that could benefit both nations;

I am very sorry for the misguided words and aggressive dismissive posture I used prior for it was disrespectful especially using language as to the use of force etc.; look, both Greenland and the USA can be at risk if other bad actors seek to move on Greenland and we want a role (if you would allow) to protect our interest and think such an arrangement would be beneficial of course with your agreement; this will benefit you also economically and safety wise so that your people can retain their nation and not be under threat; as part of this we can help you develop your own defense systems and local law enforcement and military; this is entirely up to you and I will send a team to have talks with your leadership for your consideration, if you allow; let me close by once again taking the time to apologize for my misguided wrong statements that were misplaced and out of order and highly disrespectful of your sovereignty; I have no intention (as it will be illegal to begin with and Greenland/Denmark would fall under article 5 of NATO which affords you protection from any such invasive move by any nation) of taking over your sovereign nation and any decision on allowing USA to maintain a larger presence will be to your satisfaction and is fully up to you;

I am hoping we can have a discussion on this for the USA will stand with you and work to find a way to address this security concern we have and once again, the decision is entirely yours and will be operated entirely how you wish to meet your needs and desires and plans; I do think this would be a useful exercise at least to have high level discussions to explore the issue in a sensible high-level serious manner so that we can make some decisions for the future; thank you for any consideration in moving forward"...this is what I would have said or similar, if I were POTUS Trump, something like this.