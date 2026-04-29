mRNA vaccine by Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. question, I am sure you never thought after over one year RFK Jr. would have done nothing other than promote the MAHA grift fest, attend wine and cheeses, done absolutely NOTHING of real consequence for the American public, posed shirtless to show the steroid induced body of a 72 year old, channel Camelot, ride on the coat tails, tell us about snorting coke off toilet seats, try to convince us about dinosaur bone hunting with pedophile Epstein cough cough ahem, pose, pose some more, set up showers where he is filmed, engaged in some reported dalliances re DC, go on the Hill each time the WH is in domestic trouble, strike up a hearing and go there and be in some combative verbal nonsense exchanges with the congresspersons or senators…all that…all that yet nothing of substance.

Period.

But Sasha Latypova deserves the hat tip of the day as she highlight the conmen that abound us, duplicitous conmen:

Start Sasha’s excellent piece highlighting the grift and graft by RFK Jr. and his son…in your face type…

Another MAHA “win”: RFK Jr’s son Finn raises $100M capitalizing on daddy’s position of power.

Sasha:

‘Are your friends and relatives dying of mRNA-induced turbo cancer? Are they developing very baffling disabling autoimmune conditions? Strokes? Or some raging Alzheimer’s at young age?

Mine are.

Not to worry, the HHS with RFK Jr in charge will ignore these tragic statistics and continue to extend the ironclad liability shield for pharmas and hospitals via the PREP Act declarations for fake emergencies. Don’t call me a blackpiller and a movement divider, there is good news reported by Financial Times - RFK’s son Finn will profit from your dying and disabled family members in a “MAHA-maxxing” way! [MAHAMAXXING is a new term, coined by RFK Jr according to Fox News].

As reported by FT:

RFK Jr’s son Finn is launching a fund to invest in healthcare companies, touting his ties to his father’s “make America healthy again” movement (MAHA) and backing groups that could benefit from it.







William Finbar “Finn” Kennedy is seeking to raise $100mn for the fund, Victura Ventures, targeting early-stage growth companies involved in healthcare AI, consumer health and other health technologies, according to the fund offering documents. The fund already has about $70mn in commitments. “Healthcare is entering a rare convergence,” it said. “Victura is built to capture this moment.”

Well duh! A rare convergence, indeed: 80% of the US population poisoned by mRNA shots (including 7 million children poisoned with mRNA on RFK Jr’s watch) will generate decades of profitable “harvest” of massive chronic illness. Daddy’s position as head of HHS will generate numerous valuable opportunities for Finn to “capture this moment” by waving around idiotic MAHA slogans and technocracy buzzwords, coupled with the illustrious Kennedy name. Daddy must be so proud!

The new fund, Victura Ventures does not have a website. I found a placeholder web page for Victura Ventures, however it appears to be for an AI company, not an investment fund. Neither the fund, nor Finn Kennedy are listed in VC databases, such as Crunchbase. There are numerous related and unrelated Kennedys listed on Crunchbase, but not RFK Jr’s son Finn.

The pattern of political nepotism + kleptocracy is highly consistent throughout Trump Administration:

Kennedy’s foray into healthcare investing marks the latest example of the cosy relationship between the Trump administration and close associates who have sought to capitalise on it. Sons of President Donald Trump and commerce secretary Howard Lutnick have invested in cryptocurrency businesses as Trump has promoted alternative currencies. Donald Trump Jr has joined the board of 1789 Capital, a fund founded by pro-Trump donors in 2023. At least four of 1789’s portfolio companies have won contracts from the Trump administration. 1789 has also invested in big government contractors, such as Anduril and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

I should not be too harsh accusing young Finn of profiteering, he seems to have established his own track record with globo-technocratic venture capital, investing alongside Palantir founder, no less!

Born in November 1997, Finn Kennedy is a child of RFK Jr and Mary Richardson, who passed away in 2012. He was an investor with 8VC, an Austin-based fund founded by Palantir founder Joe Lonsdale.

On closer inspection of 8VC website, it appears that whatever position Finn Kennedy held at that organization, it wasn’t that of a principal investment manager. The fund invests in a predictable collection of stupid and evil globalist ventures and employs numerous junior associates. This means that young Finn is not even remotely qualified to run a venture capital fund, and his only “value proposition” is riding daddy’s riding of his daddy’s and uncle’s famous name… in other words, peddling “access”.

The HHS issued a statement assuring the public that there is absolutely nothing to see here:

The Health and Human Services Department said Kennedy adheres to all ethics and confidentiality requirements. “He regularly consults with the Office of the General Counsel and its ethics attorneys to ensure full compliance with these obligations.” Victura is focusing on opportunities stemming from “policy initiatives in government” and MAHA, which RFK Jr started and blends healthy eating with concerns about vaccines.

Despite many incestuous relationships across MAHA, HHS, and the tech-military complex, legal experts do not see any possible conflict of interest here:

Finn Kennedy is also listed as a board member of MAHA Holdings, a business with little public information about its operations. Legal experts said the investment fund did not appear to violate conflict-of-interest guidelines. “Unless secretary Kennedy was providing non-public information to his son in order to get ahead of the news of what the administration was doing, then all of it is within the colour of the law,” said Danielle Caputo, senior legal ethics counsel at the Campaign Legal Center.

Everything is “within the color of the law”, folks, move on!’