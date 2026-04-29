Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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RFK Jr. has been a pure failure, a steroid buffed shirtless poser...he should have allowed a serious person, an educated person, on e really interested in health and well-being not the MAHA grift, to get the HHS nod...I know the game, I was there, Makary et al. at FDA blocks for RFK Jr. and RFK Jr. blocks for Trump on the deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA death shots. RFK Jr.'s role was ONLY always to shut us down, to bullshit us and prevent any credible discussion or inquiry on vaccine and mRNA ineffectiveness and deadliness. His legacy will shout this. His sidekick Ms. Shanahan was right to cut lose from him. I grew to respect her as thin as she seemed as a VP. I think she may have turned out quite well. can't do worse.

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