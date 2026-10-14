Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 14

and they know it.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 14

If she's not careful, she'll end up "missing" or "suicided". It's a lot cheaper to just pay her off.

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