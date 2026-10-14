with nothing to lose.”
I wonder if she can shed light into Lutnick and the boys with pedophile Epstein??
Another insider told the Mail that “Kimberly knows everything” because she was “way inside that family and political operation for years.”
They going to have to pay her good! And she can use some of the coming money to fix her botched face lifts for they approximate Noem’s, near a catastrophic mess. I think she would be making a mistake to threaten Trump…word is she is…
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and they know it.
If she's not careful, she'll end up "missing" or "suicided". It's a lot cheaper to just pay her off.