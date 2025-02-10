create a crisis out of NOTHING! no definitive deaths (one speculative & likely has ZERO to do with infected birds), Using over-amplified PCR process just like how they did in H1N1 (swine 2009) and COVID in 2020 under Trump; this is a pure scam, a hoax, to drive hysteria & you to BEG for a Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA technology gene based transfection injection that failed, did not work, was never needed, did not sterilize the pathogen, and turned out to be deadly! Person who come down with ‘suspected’ bird flu symptoms had direct contact with infected animals.

So let me be as clear as possible, there is NO bird flu pandemic threatening any human beings; the very same OP is ongoing, it is not over and they are trying to bring another fake PCR-created non-pandemic using the very same play book as in COVID 2020 and lo and behold, POTUS Trump is back on deck.

Nothing is over! Nothing! You just don’t turn it off! They are not finished!

Look, the decision by Pfizer and Bourla and Bancel and Lily etc. is to transition all vaccines to mRNA vaccines and it is horrifying since Bobby Kennedy Jr. joined the Trump campaign, they silenced him completely and POTUS Trump has said nothing about failed deadly OWS, lockdowns, and the deadly mRNA LNP injection. Not one life was saved via the OWS and lockdowns, school closures, or the mRNA transfection. Not one! All that is left across America (Canada, UK, Australia etc.) is a trail of harm, pain, destruction, death and we stand by awaiting POTUS Trump to rise to the task of admitting the failure of the OWS and mRNA vaccine approved under his first administration, and promising no mRNA will ever be used again in that manner. That no fake pandemic will ever be brought.

Boy, gggeeezzzzeeee, the Chinese and their bat soup, an interesting thing indeed. Who would have thunk…a little bat soup would shut down the world! Or did it?

