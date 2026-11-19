remember this idiot, I am not just MAGA, I am DARK MAGA…better…ha ha ha

would be first under oath with Miller, Lutnick, RFK Jr., and the drunk duo Patel and Hegseth etc. you are too funny Elon, ha ha ha ha, and that is what the nation thinks of you…

habibi Musk, the Democrats will want you shortly to sit and talk to them in public…I can’t wait! you are learning money cannot buy everything.

but now that Democrats will be coming knocking, he is no longer MAGA…ha ha ha

Elon Musk claims ‘I’m not Maga’ and says he regrets vast sums to back Republicans

Musk, who aligned with Trump and was frequent White House guest, says he feels ‘pretty foolish’ about record midterm spending