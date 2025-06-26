Committee; What an honor.”

this is by Malone, and the grifter in chief knows he is making an ass of you the public…this by RFK Jr. defies logic. Malone is supremely conflicted to be on any such panel.

Martin Kulldorff as the chair, is excellent, this is a genuine bright smart intellect.

Imagine, the grifter Malone, master class grifter, two tongued liar, shilling for COVID vaccine telling you the mRNA vaccine saved lives when he knew it did not, telling you all along it was safe knowing it was not, not even safety tested, and based on his own research, yet remained silent until the grift and lies on the upside was exposed so he had to jump onto the downside to then claim ‘oh, the vaccine is harmful’…remaining silent on reverse transcription into the human genome, remaining silent on all the devastating aspects of his own technology, this grifter knew the vaccine would not remain at injection site as we were told by FDA, CDC, NIH etc., he knew the content would not readily dissolve as we were told, all these lies were to appease us to take it and he was part of the duplicitous lies, and ONLY until the deaths were too much, glaring, that the inventor of the death shot technology, who will now have mRNA vaccine in front of him in his ACIP role using his own technology, is the co-chair of ACIP…ha ha ha and RFK Jr. will scratch his head wondering why he has lost so much credibility?…sorry Bobby, you know I love you man, I do regard and respect you, but this is a stretch too far my brother. You people are making a mockery of the public health system…how could people trust the FDA anymore?

sorry people, we are continued to be made fools of by our government.

BTW Bobby, can you ask Malone to address this tweet he made…please. The one above. He went silent and deleted it…but we found it…the one above, the data he knew of that showed the vaccine saved lives. This man Malone has thousands of deaths on his hands. Too bad DEL, EPOCH, CHD, etc. refused to ask him any serious questions…just puff pieces in exchange for shout outs and donor money etc. It is a shame but one day, even if we need another administration, we will get our justice when these people like Malone sit under oath. RFK Jr. would give this con man a job in FDA before insisting he sits under oath on mRNA deaths and technology? Truth is, I have confidence in Bobby Jr. I do.

point, there should be no ACIP meeting looking at any mRNA products, vaccine etc. all should have been removed from USA months now. Over to you Bobby Jr.

and…of interest…

