Had fake fraud over-cycled PCR created non-COVID pandemic NOT happened January 2020 etc., Trump would be viewed the GREATEST POTUS save Abe & George! He does not grasp that he will FOREVER be judged
through the lens of that fraud COVID non-pandemic, the deadly OPERATION WARP SPEED (OWS) shielding lockdowns & the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Sahin Kariko Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine
Forever! He does not grasp this and no matter what he achieves now and future, and he is doing some amazing beneficial things for USA, he will be the POTUS who damaged the society by allowing the deadly OWS lockdowns and deadly mRNA vaccine…PERIOD! and nominating and appointing those 5 clowns at HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH etc. only worsens his image. They have done NOTHING. Substantial that benefits the US. Think about it. Made you think they were going after the mRNA shots. IMO we are watching grifters in various ways.
We still have it, mRNA vaccine, and will always have it once they are there. Their job is to expand it. The Outlaw gave them the job requirements.
I thought and think he, Trump, is Rushmore quality but he cannot get there. Not with COVID and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine on his back. His reputation is damaged forever, and it is sealed so by his inability to admit his fault and role in this OWS disaster and NOT pulling mRNA vaccine from market. That said, I support him and want his to succeed. To be safe, to work hard for USA.
Had the fake COVID not been tabled up for us in early 2020, Trump would have been re-elected November 2020 and would be the greatest POTUS. I knew of things he was doing behind the scenes that the media would not report or give him credit for, and he really was doing good by USA.
Are nefarious dark people plotting to bring another fake fraud ‘pathogen’ to lock down? Yes, it is Trump, they know who they have on deck. Deepstate tried to bring a H1N1 COVID type lockdown and vaccine in 2009 and Obama, for that I give him credit for, told them all to fuck off. Shut it down!
Dr. Alexander
TRUMP DOESN'T CARE. I might suggest you read the Bible. You seem to be a real TRUMP WORSHIPER and can't seem to get beyond this was all planned long ago 1974 even earlier. Kissinger NSSM 200 Depopulation Agenda. Donald J "Viagra" Trump is ruled by Satan. He loves money 💰 and GOLD more than anything else. All one needs to do is look at pictures of his gaudy homes and how they are decorated. He will not be taking his gold & money with him.
Trump could have been a great man had he chose GOD over Satan but he has not thus far. He will go down in history as a Pedo Protector etc. He certainly doesn't care about our US CONSTITUTION which was stolen long ago and ripped to shreds by every POTUS after JFK. ? THEY all had a hand in this. Look at our scum legislation & courts. Abortion, 10 commandments REMOVED etc. America needs to Repent for the sins committed past, present and future.
What do you and others think of his current prison of Digital Currency and biometric Surveillance System he is 💯 putting in place?
We are in Year 5 of Trump's OWS Operation.
Cancer the likes of which we have never seen before sv40... Bernice Eddy POLIO VACCINE.!!
Medicine we have had for decades all hidden and now being REVEALED with many other things for those who ask GOD to show them.
Everyone WORSHIPED Trump above GOD even the so-called Evangelicals. GOD is very pissed off IMO.
Prayers for you Dr Alexander and your following.
Without a doubt... he will be!