Forever! He does not grasp this and no matter what he achieves now and future, and he is doing some amazing beneficial things for USA, he will be the POTUS who damaged the society by allowing the deadly OWS lockdowns and deadly mRNA vaccine…PERIOD! and nominating and appointing those 5 clowns at HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH etc. only worsens his image. They have done NOTHING. Substantial that benefits the US. Think about it. Made you think they were going after the mRNA shots. IMO we are watching grifters in various ways.

We still have it, mRNA vaccine, and will always have it once they are there. Their job is to expand it. The Outlaw gave them the job requirements.

I thought and think he, Trump, is Rushmore quality but he cannot get there. Not with COVID and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine on his back. His reputation is damaged forever, and it is sealed so by his inability to admit his fault and role in this OWS disaster and NOT pulling mRNA vaccine from market. That said, I support him and want his to succeed. To be safe, to work hard for USA.

Had the fake COVID not been tabled up for us in early 2020, Trump would have been re-elected November 2020 and would be the greatest POTUS. I knew of things he was doing behind the scenes that the media would not report or give him credit for, and he really was doing good by USA.

Are nefarious dark people plotting to bring another fake fraud ‘pathogen’ to lock down? Yes, it is Trump, they know who they have on deck. Deepstate tried to bring a H1N1 COVID type lockdown and vaccine in 2009 and Obama, for that I give him credit for, told them all to fuck off. Shut it down!