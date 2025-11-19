Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

TJ
44m

Dr. Alexander

TRUMP DOESN'T CARE. I might suggest you read the Bible. You seem to be a real TRUMP WORSHIPER and can't seem to get beyond this was all planned long ago 1974 even earlier. Kissinger NSSM 200 Depopulation Agenda. Donald J "Viagra" Trump is ruled by Satan. He loves money 💰 and GOLD more than anything else. All one needs to do is look at pictures of his gaudy homes and how they are decorated. He will not be taking his gold & money with him.

Trump could have been a great man had he chose GOD over Satan but he has not thus far. He will go down in history as a Pedo Protector etc. He certainly doesn't care about our US CONSTITUTION which was stolen long ago and ripped to shreds by every POTUS after JFK. ? THEY all had a hand in this. Look at our scum legislation & courts. Abortion, 10 commandments REMOVED etc. America needs to Repent for the sins committed past, present and future.

What do you and others think of his current prison of Digital Currency and biometric Surveillance System he is 💯 putting in place?

We are in Year 5 of Trump's OWS Operation.

Cancer the likes of which we have never seen before sv40... Bernice Eddy POLIO VACCINE.!!

Medicine we have had for decades all hidden and now being REVEALED with many other things for those who ask GOD to show them.

Everyone WORSHIPED Trump above GOD even the so-called Evangelicals. GOD is very pissed off IMO.

Prayers for you Dr Alexander and your following.

Luc Lelievre
14m

Without a doubt... he will be!

