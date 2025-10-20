Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

User's avatar
AJR's avatar
AJR
2h

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind".

Has anyone noticed how easy they can or ever wondered why, they always get away with “duping” us?

When our leaders or (con-artist) have totally become a “controlled-asset,” anything is possible!

The joke is on us! Even when they can “kill & murder,” nobody ever is brought to justice! Why? Unless? Unless it’s all part of their plan, they make things appear as though they care about “truth, justice and the American way.”

Sorry America, “Superman” isn’t real!

For those who still believe someone’s coming to rescue us, stop being so naive!

No President has rescued us nor will anyone ever rescue America. That is what’s known as, “reality.”

We are what we believe. God knows, “pigs can’t fly.” Maybe we should pay better attention to what’s really going on and stop pretending.

Our downfall is our inability to be more skeptical, ask more questions, stand up for ourselves! And for God sake, “stop believing some kind of “political-hack” can fix it all!

The only thing they can fix is the holes in the system to enrich themselves! Every last rotten one of them!

(Aside from a

couple / a handful of true constitutional representatives.)

In other words, we’re screwed and they know it! Call it hopelessness? I’d rather call it what it is, reality.

We all need to call it what it is, “reality!”

Many haven’t understood this for decades. Many still don’t understand it today.

We’ve all been caught in the ultimate “Surveillance-Trap” of liars, fraudster’s and the largest, legalized corrupt organization, ever to pillage and destroy, “one nation under God” without batting an eye!

Maybe now people will realize why our beloved President took $120 million dollars from Miriam Adelson? Maybe?

But this is far worse than a measly $120 million? Yes it’s so much worse! Trillions actually, yes trillions!

Who’d thunk our President would take so much money? Hasn’t he enough? Hmmm? Think about it please?

“Houston we have a problem.”

Yes America, we have a “massive” problem! And what a side-show it’s been. They keep getting richer, we keep getting poorer!

And so, “as the world turns, so numbered, are the days of our lives!”

God Help Us All!

AJR

Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
3h

The industrial complexes have been at this since 1910 with the Flexner Report Rockefeller and Carnegie the oil coal tar medicine removing almost all of God given healing. AMA along with the FDA guns drawn calling nature or vitamins drugs trying to ban them also. Our future generations with fertility issues skyrockting along with contaminated environment. If the course of action was to heal the air, soil, water and kept going in healthier directions this country would be plentiful in food money happiness joy with a hope of a brighter future.

