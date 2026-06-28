Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

all that was needed was nothing! nothing! as to the fake COVID...never needed any mRNA vaccine by Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. it was a 100% manufactured lie!

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
2h

Yes they did and it was All Intentional !

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