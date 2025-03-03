Had we done NOTHING, we would have had a SUCCESSFUL fraud of a pandemic response. NOTHING, and why? Because now we analyze the data and see clearly that NOTHING worked, every single COVID policy FAILED! In fact, it killed people.

Nothing in the Trump OWS lockdown lunacy worked, all failed and it killed people. OWS killed people, saved not one life as did the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA transfection injections. Not one life saved and people who advocated for elderly getting the COVID vaccine were flat wrong to even have advocated the mRNA shot for the elderly. They had no science to back it up with, no clinical evidence, just ‘wishful pie in the sky’ thinking. They knew or should have known that elderly could not even mount an immune response or immunological memory post mRNA shot due to immuno-senescence. Same reason why all flu shots, yearly influenza shots are a fake fraud and never works and besides that, the obvious issues of original antigenic sin and the fact that you cannot make a flu shot for next year’s flu season based on a best guess from this year knowing that RNA flu viruses genetic material copying mechanisms are unstable and that viral replication results in different clades/sub-variants due to mutations. The flu vaccine can never work. Moreover, you cannot introduce vaccine intra-muscularly e.g. deltoid and it enters the systemic circulation (systemic IgG and IgA antibodies as per COVID shots) when the vaccinal antibodies are needed in the respiratory nasal/oral mucosa lining where virus initially resides.

How do we strip them who did this, our governments, health officials, doctors etc. of their monies now? Who do we hold accountable? The iterating expanding list of the ~120 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse? Who do we jail? Who do we hang and put to death after courts rule, they killed people, for the lives they took needlessly, these ex cathedra power-drunk malfeasants, I chose to call them. Who?

Early treatment for the high-risk vulnerable, principally anti-biotics, those with co-morbid conditions, elderly etc. Those. Mainly. Notice my focus, where treatment was to be focused. I even argue it should have not been used carte blanche.

We needed an urgent immediate pivot from a single drug mindset to multi-modal combined regimens that would be employed as a critical strategy to deal with the large numbers of acute high-risk vulnerable (advanced aged) COVID patients with the aim of reducing the intensity and duration of symptoms and avoiding hospitalization and death.

We however, sadly witnessed that high-risk vulnerable patients (especially those with more advanced age) who endured escalating symptoms and without early treatment, succumbed to delayed in-hospital care and death. They were refused treatment.

Doctors, how could you do this?

The complex and multifaceted pathophysiology of life-threatening COVID illness including viral mediated organ damage, cytokine storm, and thrombosis warranted early interventions to address all components of the devastating illness to the elderly and vulnerable. The argument was for prompt early initiation of sequenced multidrug therapy (drugs showing signals of benefit using the precautionary principle with therapeutics that were already available, safe, not prohibitively expensive, effective, re-purposed) as an available solution to stem the tide of hospitalizations and death. In the high-risk elderly, vulnerable.

Yet I have argued that it was the antibiotics within the treatment algorithm that was the key ingredient and even while the anti-infectives had anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties, it was likely the antibiotics that had anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties, that was the work horse.

Moreover, had we done nothing, no closures, just least disruption, just letting society function with little touch by government lockdown lunatic policies, then we would have not killed the millions we did with lockdowns and school closures, denial of treatments at hospitals and clinics due to only ‘COVID beds’, the deadly medical policy management of our peoples in hospitals by our shameful deadly ‘sold-out’ doctors (‘black hole’ COVID protocol with midazolam sedation, malnourishment, dehydration, isolation, kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, DNR orders, ventilators), denail of needed antibiotics, and the deadly mRNA technology gene based vaccines based on the untested, harmful and deadly Malone, Weissman, Kariko mRNA technology (and other ‘inventors’) and the devastating mRNA Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech vaccine (criminals Bourla, Bancel, Sahin)…then far fewer would have died.

IMO.

With the lockdown lunacy, with the resulting Darwinian natural selection pressures placed on the respiratory pathogen that was causing respiratory influenza like illness in the high-risk, and with the fraud ineffective deadly non-sterilizing (did not stop infection, replication, or transmission), largely non-neutralizing mRNA vaccines (viral immune escape, original antigenic sin, immune tolerance, antibody-dependent enhancement of infection etc.), we may have caused the emergence of additional sub-variants that prolonged the emergency (see G Vanden Bossche, see B Bridle).

In short, all aspects of the fraud non-pandemic response, from origins, timelines, lockdowns, masks, to vaccine, FAILED, it all FAILED. Nothing worked! All COVID policies KILLED people. The medical management response KILLED most.

In short, we killed, we killed most, or governments and its leaders are the ‘we’, and our demonic academically sloppy and intellectually lazy medical doctors, not via the virus, but by the response to COVID that sought to enrich many, transferring near 5 trillion $ from the middle class etc. to the already rich. We indeed shifted the burden of morbidity and mortality from the rich and affluent class, the laptop cafe latte class to the poor, to women and children, to front facing workers who could least afford to ‘shield’. We killed many by the fraud non-pandemic and the lockdowns and the medical KILLING FIELDS response with the vaccine.

IMO, it was the antibiotics within all approaches that was needed MOST and which did most of the lifting in COVID response (early treatment) to save lives (yet with the anti-virals in early phases especially for the high-risk vulnerable) yet was often denied to those who most needed it. Many died due to advanced pneumonia and eventual sepsis as a result of denial of antibiotics.

COVID is done, those in charge e.g. Fauci, Birx, Azar, Hahn, Walensky, Jha, many in Trump and Biden administrations, have made a mess of the world and ransacked it, turned it upside down and we the people are left now to pick up the pieces, with our children who killed themselves and many left with serious societal, emotional, psychological, maturational deficits. It will take the rest of the 21st century, 80 more years, to get back to where we were societally in January 2020.