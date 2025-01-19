HAMAS hands over 3 female Israeli hostages to RED CROSS; With the cease-fire firmly in place, the highly anticipated hostage release and the corresponding release of Palestinian prisoners, including
convicted murderers, was set to begin at 4 p.m.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There’s a plethora of information we are not being told, as usual. The entire Oct 7th, as was Jan 6th. Man made for a reason! Without going into details, a little research will uncover an immense amount of information about what really happened!
So as not to piss people off, I’ll leave it at that. Simply do a little research and you’ll be surprised how much and why “We have been lied too!”
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
More Kabuki theater ... more story time fantasies ... more BS.