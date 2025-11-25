Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
anytime you travel on a train or bus TODAY in America, may be your last...the crimes we are seeing being committed. horrendous. it is time you train your women, wives, daughters to kill, to NEVER leave the scene of the primary crime, NEVER, never listen, do OPPOSITE to what the animal criminal tells you, fight or dear life, crash the car even, take the pen you have & plunge into his eyes, his neck, her eyes, you have no mercy, get emotionally to a place where you can kill, for if you acquiesce, if you LEAVE the primary scene, you will NOT be going home! you become the animal to save your life, if he has a knife at your side or gun, force him to stab or shoot, chances are he will not hit a vital organ and you will live, but if you listen and you be quiet, if you move one inch, your chance of survival plunges to naught! learn the 2nd, learn to shoot, learn to do all legally, learn to use anything about you as a weapon...on the train...and you bystanders, you have a duty to act, to protect and save life in imminent threat of death

Dr. Paul Alexander
these types of acts must be stopped, punishment must be so brutal no one will try it...

