Treat all tied to COVID fraud, the deadly Operation Warp Speed Lockdowns, and the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Kariko et al. Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine and Jeffrey ‘pedophile’ Epstein and all his high-powered pals the same! Hang them all, all in DC, all across America, the world, all the rich ones, the CONNECTED peoples, the INSIDERS, all…Jew, Christian, Hindu, Islamic, all! Hang the fuckers high! All linked to the mRNA vaccine and Epstein pedophilia, hang them en mass! Take down Presidents, Prime Ministers if you have to, take them to fuck down! If you can prove it, bullet proof, take them down! Jail them, for ever!

‘The demonic acts of Jeffrey Epstein have in fact been known for at least five years. During this time, not one powerful figure or politician has been held accountable - i.e. not one of them has been prep walked to prison, tried, convicted and punished. We have learned that powerful billionaires and politicians were complicit and many were being blackmailed. There is acknowledgement that Epstein worked for both the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, and the CIA. Some in President Trump’s inner circle also figure prominently in the Epstein files. Is the President himself being blackmailed?’

Yes the Founding Fathers would have hung not half, but 3/4 of Washington DC by now! Must all be rolling in their graves! “Hang ‘Em High” - Francis Christian’s Essays

Empty out DC, and salt the fucking earth where these beasts stand there! Take a flame thrower to DC! Burn it down to the studs…take it down to the studs!

My brown brother from another mother Dr. Francis Christian joins in the outrage, see his excellent essay and support this brother, I broke bread with him personally, a beautiful soul, intellect. Canadian…came to Ottawa to support me when we stood with the Canadian Trucker convoy on the stages in Ottawa. Great family!

Again, all in Trump’s first government, term one, all, let none escape, in any alphabet agency, who had any, ANY link to the fraud COVID, who lied, who benefitted, who deceived, all in the OWS lockdowns that harmed and killed, caused kids to hang themselves, commit suicide, find all linked to the Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine, all, all in US health agencies HHS, like Azar, Hahn, Redfield, Fauci, Birx etc., all, at CDC, NIH, FDA etc. all then and all now in Trump term two, all in Biden’s, let courts, judges, juries deal with them then if they find them guilty of causing deaths, we fucking hang them, all listed here, any and all, once courts say death penalty, we impose it…no matter if we ‘like’ them, let them have their day in courts and make their case…we are a civil, fair, good governance nation, but God willing, if judges say death penalty, we hang them on the White House lawn…every last fucker…

“Hang ‘Em High”

RESOLVX HEALTH; To my subscribers, followers on substack, I have looked at these products & I am now supporting this company RESOLVX HEALTH and its range of good products & ask you to consider them;

The main objective of RESOLVX HEALTH is to bring to market the most advanced health products using only the finest and purest ingredients. Key is for people to take control of their health, to

Dr. Paul Alexander

Feb 07, 2026

optimize their well-being, longevity! As you know I have supported good companies like The Wellness Company (TWC.health) and I am placing my full support and endorsement behind RESOLVX HEALTH!! I take my time to study well and choose the type of companies I wish to support and RESOLVX HEALTH stands atop! When you stumble across good companies like these, you should consider supporting them!

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH