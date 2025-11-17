Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Susiejoy Barry
35m

You need to remove SCOTT Morrison - Australian 🇦🇺 PM from your list! He was PM for a brief period at the beginning of Covid! Like Trump he was lied to about the jabs efficacy etc. HE WAS ONE OF THE FEW GLOBAL LEADERS WHO DID NOT MAKE THIS LETHAL JAB MANDATORY!!!!

HOWEVER the incoming PM MR ANTHONY ALBONESE SHOULD BE ADDED TO YOUR LIST. He made it mandatory across so many sectors such as Teachers, 👩‍🏫 Nurses 👩‍⚕️ Aged care workers, Child 🧒 care workers, hospitality, sporting clubs etc etc even though evidence had begun to pile up about blood 🩸 clots, myocarditis etc etc!

So yes Remove Scott Morrison and replace him with the Australian PM who gave an exemption to all government workers and sent the rest of us like lambs 🐑 to the slaughter!!!!

Turfseer
36m

I agree that Trump was deceived in the beginning — that part is true. But at this point, that explanation can’t carry the whole load. He’s still praising the vaccines, still defending Warp Speed, still refusing to admit the catastrophic harm that followed. That’s not deception anymore — that’s willful blindness.

Plenty of us saw through the COVID circus in real time. Trump didn’t. And the fact that he still doesn’t is the real problem. If he wants to reclaim trust, he has to break cleanly with the vaccine narrative and acknowledge that the entire COVID response was a staged disaster, not a success.

Early missteps are understandable. But continuing to double down? By now, that’s on Trump.

